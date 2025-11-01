FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

When Jaya Bachchan wanted to slap Shah Rukh Khan over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: 'I haven’t had opportunity to...'

In a 2008 interview, Jaya shared her disappointment, saying she would have confronted Shah Rukh if given the chance. Despite her frustration, Jaya admitted to having a "weakness" for Shah Rukh, revealing a complex relationship between them.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 01, 2025, 11:23 AM IST

When Jaya Bachchan wanted to slap Shah Rukh Khan over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: 'I haven’t had opportunity to...'
Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's relationship soured in the early 2000s despite their successful collaborations like Mohabbatein, Josh and Devdas. Their fallout caused a ripple effect, drawing ire from Jaya Bachchan, who once said that she would have slapped SRK for his conduct during that period

Why did Jaya Bachchan want to slap Shah Rukh Khan?

It so happened that Aishwarya's sudden exclusion from projects with Shah Rukh Khan, including Chalte Chalte and Veer Zaara, reportedly caused controversy at the time. It stemmed from Aishwarya's personal life, and she felt hurt and blindsided. Though  Shah Rukh apologised years later, acknowledging that the situation wasn't handled well. However, his remarks about Aishwarya left Jaya Bachchan upset.

 In a 2008 interview, Jaya shared her disappointment, saying she would have confronted Shah Rukh if given the chance. Despite her frustration, Jaya admitted to having a "weakness" for Shah Rukh, revealing a complex relationship between them. Jaya even jokingly said she would have slapped him "just as I would my own son." “Of course, I do [hold it against him].” She further added, “I haven’t had the opportunity to discuss it with him, but I will. If he was at my home, I would have slapped him, just as I would my own son. But I have connected with him in my soul, and that’s it," she was quoted as saying to People magazine. 

SRK's absence from Aishwarya's marriage

Later, Jaya Bachchan also addressed Shah Rukh Khan's absence from Aishwarya Rai's 2007 wedding to Abhishek Bachchan.  She stated they wouldn't have invited him even if they could. “Is Aishwarya going to invite him to the wedding? Let me tell you honestly, if we could have invited him, we would have changed the date of the wedding. I would like to give my family the freedom and the space.” 

Meanwhile, over time, Shah Rukh and Aishwarya reconciled, thanks in part to SRK's bond with the Bachchan family, especially Jaya. Their reconciliation marked the end of a high-profile Bollywood conflict.

