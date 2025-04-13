Amidst recent rumors surrounding Aishwarya and Abhishek's marriage, an old video has resurfaced, reminding us of Aishwarya’s bond with Jaya Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been facing public scrutiny about her marriage to Abhishek Bachchan, with rumors swirling about alleged discord with her mother-in-law, Jaya Bachchan, and other family members. The rumors stem from Aishwarya's rare appearances at public events with the Bachchans, prompting concern among fans and the media. Amid this, an old video has resurfaced, reminding us of Aishwarya’s bond with Jaya Bachchan before her becoming Bachchan’s daughter-in-law.



When Jaya Bachchan's words left Aishwarya Rai emotional

In the throwback video, Jaya Bachchan warmly welcomes Aishwarya Rai into the Bachchan family. The resurfaced clip, from the Filmfare Awards in 2007, shows Jaya Bachchan accepting an award and taking the opportunity to praise Aishwarya's values, dignity, and smile. She affectionately said, "I am going to be a mother-in-law all over again to a wonderful, lovely girl... I welcome you to the family, I love you." Aishwarya was visibly moved to tears by Jaya's heartfelt words, while Amitabh Bachchan looked on from the audience. This tender moment comes ahead of Aishwarya's wedding to Abhishek Bachchan, which took place on April 20, 2007.



When Jaya Bachchan called Aishwarya Rai a 'strong lady'

Later, Jaya Bachchan also praised Aishwarya's integration into the Bachchan family on Koffee With Karan. She highlighted her humility, adaptability, and dignity, noting how she blends in gracefully, listens, and understands familial bonds, fitting in seamlessly with the family and their friends. "I like that quality that she stands behind; she’s quiet, she listens, and she’s taking it all in. Another beautiful thing is she’s fitted in so well. Not just into the family, but she knows that this is family, these are good friends, and this is how one is supposed to be. I think she’s a strong lady; she has a lot of dignity,” she said on the show.

Meanwhile, Abhishek and Aishwarya maintained a dignified silence amid rumours of an alleged separation. Amitabh Bachchan, on the other hand, had indirectly addressed the situation, urging respect for their privacy and dismissal of false reports.