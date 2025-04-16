An old video interview of Sunita has been circulating, wherein she spoke about extramarital affairs, warning women not to tell their partners they do nothing outside.

The divorce rumours of Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have been swirling on the internet, with several theories grabbing attention regarding their probable rift. Sunita's recent gesture to the paparazzi has once again fueled the speculations, despite her having repeatedly rubbished the rumours. Amid this, there has been ongoing chatter on social media about their dynamics and potential reasons for the rift. An old video interview of Sunita has been circulating, wherein she spoke about extramarital affairs. And netizens were quick to draw a connection with her earlier statement, wherein she said that her husband is very naive to have extramarital affairs.

A Reddit user shared an interview where Sunita advised women not to tell their partners they do nothing outside, warning that if they cheat, it can be hard to get rid of the other person. She said, "Never tell your boyfriend or husband that he does nothing. If he cheats, it'll be tough to get out of that situation. You might leave his life, but she won't leave yours."

The Reddit user captioned the post as ‘I’m assuming she is saying so because on the Kapil Sharma Show, she said that my husband is so naive that she doesn’t do anything. Kuch karta hi nahi hai. Is this a reference to that old statement?” reacting to the post, a user said, "Iska partner shayad cheat karna itna na regret kar raha ho, but ye ek statement bolna bhi regret kar rahi hai! Poor thing!!” Another added, “All she wanted is Go-vinda.”



However, Sunita has claimed that no one can separate her from her husband. “"Kisi ki majaal hai joh mujhe Govinda se alag karke dikhaaye. Nobody can separate us. I have a lot of fun with him. There are people who want to break homes more than outsiders. I won't let anyone break homes. I will win because Baba is with me,” she had said.