Bollywood's rich history is filled with juicy and controversial stories that continue to fascinate fans and give a interesting twist to the public's perception of its stars. Interestingly, a decades-old Bollywood feud between legendary actors Dharmendra and Raaj Kumar has resurfaced, revealing a dramatic altercation on set. According to reports, tensions ran high between the two stars during filming, culminating in a heated exchange.

During the filming of Kajal, Raaj Kumar allegedly mocked Dharmendra's muscular physique, asking director Ram Maheshwari if he needed wrestlers or actors for the movie. This remark visibly upset Dharmendra, but he initially chose to remain silent, but his patience eventually wore thin. In a sudden turn of events, he confronted Raaj Kumar, grabbing him by the collar. The situation escalated rapidly, with both actors standing firm in their positions.

The tension became too much to ignore, and Raaj Kumar ultimately walked away from the sets, bringing filming to a halt. This dramatic confrontation has become a fascinating footnote in Bollywood history, offering a glimpse into the complex personalities and egos that often accompany stardom. Reportedly, the heated altercation happened during the filming of the 1965 movie Kajal. The crew intervened to prevent the situation from escalating further.





Despite their on-set altercation, the film Kajal (1965) was completed and became a commercial success, starring Dharmendra, Raaj Kumar, Meena Kumari, and others. It was believed that Raaj Kumar's difficult temperament reportedly led to tensions with fellow actors, including another alleged clash with Dharmendra at a private party where he made derogatory remarks about Dharmendra in front of Sunny Deol.

Meanwhile, Raaj Kumar, known for his enigmatic aura and strong screen presence, passed away in 1996 due to throat cancer, leaving behind a legacy and anecdotes about his off-screen persona. His son, Puru Raajkumar, briefly ventured into acting.