ENTERTAINMENT

When Dharmendra's daughter Esha Deol broke her silence on her bond with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol: 'Deol family doesn't want to...'

Dharmendra, known for his 'large-hearted' nature, managed both his families with love and respect. His daughter Esha Deol had once revealed about her equation with her stepbrothers, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, uncovering details that otherwise remained private.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 29, 2025, 02:45 PM IST

When Dharmendra's daughter Esha Deol broke her silence on her bond with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol: 'Deol family doesn't want to...'
Legendary actor Dharmendra's death has left Deol's family devastated, with his two wives, Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini, and children Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol, and Ahana Deol, grieving his loss. As the entire nation misses Dharmendra, the internet is flooded with old interviews of his family members, with fans reminiscing about the actor's iconic movies and his family dynamics. 

Esha Deol on relationship with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol

Dharmendra, known for his 'large-hearted' nature, managed both his families with love and respect. His daughter Esha Deol had once revealed about her equation with her stepbrothers, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, uncovering details that otherwise remained private. "I don't need to tell the world anything about the relationship between me and my stepbrothers. I know the world has a different perception of our relationship. But the Deol family doesn't want to flaunt their relationship. Sunny Bhaiya is very innovative and a very good person at heart. I treat him like a father. Bobby Bhaiya's behaviour is also very good, but he is a little reserved," she was quoted as saying in an old interview with Zoom.

​Esha Deol on family dynamics

Further, Esha opened up about their family dynamic, revealing how she came up with the idea of holding a special screening for Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. “We have always been a very private family with certain dynamics and respect. We like it and keep it that way. Even now, it continues that way. Many people wanted to watch Gadar 2. My friends and family members were calling me, and I personally wanted to watch the film. So, I kept the screening for them.”

Dharmendra passes away

Legendary star Dharmendra passed away on November 24, just days ahead of his 90th birthday on December 8, marking the end of an era in Indian cinema. The final rites of the actor were held at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle. Ikkis, set to release on December 25, will stand as his final big-screen appearance in a career spanning more than sixty years.
 

