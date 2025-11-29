When Dharmendra's daughter Esha Deol broke her silence on her bond with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol: 'Deol family doesn't want to...'

WPL 2026 schedule out: Mumbai Indians to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in season 4 opener; THIS city to host final
Meet Jodie Haydon, who ties the knot with Australian PM Anthony Albanese, she works as...
Siddaramaiah's BIG statement amid debate over 'rotational CM deal' in Karnataka: 'There are no...'
MS Dhoni to watch IND vs SA 1st ODI in Ranchi? KL Rahul drops BIG hint for Thala fans
Banned baby names in US: State rules, restrictions, and tips for parents to choose safe, acceptable names
Stranger Things Season 5: Fans call El's missing toll number, get connected to Hawkins Police Station; video goes viral
Cyclone Ditwah: Tamil Nadu govt takes precautions, arranges food, shelter for 1 lakh people in Cuddalore
BCCI sends STRONG message to Rohit Sharma ahead of World Cup 2027, asks him to 'focus on fitness and performance' and avoid...
Rumoured couple Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda impress fans with their red carpet appearances at 2025 Indian of the Year Awards; SEE pics
Amid Delhi, Mumbai toxic air, include these antioxidant-rich and anti-inflammatory foods to protect health from rising pollution levels
ENTERTAINMENT
Dharmendra, known for his 'large-hearted' nature, managed both his families with love and respect. His daughter Esha Deol had once revealed about her equation with her stepbrothers, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, uncovering details that otherwise remained private.
Legendary actor Dharmendra's death has left Deol's family devastated, with his two wives, Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini, and children Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol, and Ahana Deol, grieving his loss. As the entire nation misses Dharmendra, the internet is flooded with old interviews of his family members, with fans reminiscing about the actor's iconic movies and his family dynamics.
Esha Deol on relationship with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol
Dharmendra, known for his 'large-hearted' nature, managed both his families with love and respect. His daughter Esha Deol had once revealed about her equation with her stepbrothers, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, uncovering details that otherwise remained private. "I don't need to tell the world anything about the relationship between me and my stepbrothers. I know the world has a different perception of our relationship. But the Deol family doesn't want to flaunt their relationship. Sunny Bhaiya is very innovative and a very good person at heart. I treat him like a father. Bobby Bhaiya's behaviour is also very good, but he is a little reserved," she was quoted as saying in an old interview with Zoom.
Esha Deol on family dynamics
Further, Esha opened up about their family dynamic, revealing how she came up with the idea of holding a special screening for Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. “We have always been a very private family with certain dynamics and respect. We like it and keep it that way. Even now, it continues that way. Many people wanted to watch Gadar 2. My friends and family members were calling me, and I personally wanted to watch the film. So, I kept the screening for them.”
Dharmendra passes away
Legendary star Dharmendra passed away on November 24, just days ahead of his 90th birthday on December 8, marking the end of an era in Indian cinema. The final rites of the actor were held at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle. Ikkis, set to release on December 25, will stand as his final big-screen appearance in a career spanning more than sixty years.