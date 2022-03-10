Throwback Thursday: When Dhanush revealed the reason behind the success of 'Why This Kolaveri Di'

In November 2011, the viral sensation 'Why This Kolaveri Di', sung and written by superstar Dhanush and composed by Anirudh Ravichander, broke the internet. The song had instantly started trending on social media platforms due to its catchy tune and Tanglish (Tamil + English) lyrics.

When talking with PTI after the song became an internet phenomenon across Asia in November 2021, the 'Vada Chennai' actor revealed the reason behind its success. "My voice is full of mistakes and that's why it suits the song. I guess that worked for the song because it can be easily hummed. When I was writing the lyrics, I kept in mind all the English words that are used in the Tamil vocabulary. Words like I, you, me, how, why, cow.. I just framed them into sentences and that's how I came up with the song", Dhanush told PTI.

The actor added that the team didn't expect the track to become such a rage when they were recording it as he said to the portal, "When we were recording the song, we never thought it would become such a rage. We didn't have any plans, any marketing strategy to make the song a hit. It just happened."

Shot at AM Studios, the official video of the song has more than 312 million views on YouTube, as of March 2022. The video-sharing platform also honoured the song with the Gold Medal award under the 'Recently Most Popular' category and the Silver Medal award under the 'Trending' category.

'Why This Kolaveri Di' is part of the official soundtrack Dhanush-Shruti Haasan starrer romantic psychological thriller '3', the directorial debut of the actor's ex-wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, with whom he separated in January 2022 after 18 years of marriage.



READ | From winning National Film Awards to Hollywood debut, Dhanush's career at a glance

Meanwhile, Dhanush made his Bollywood comeback in December 2021 with 'Atrangi Re' after making his debut in the Hindi film industry with 'Raanjhanaa' in 2013 and featuring in 'Shamitabh' in 2015.