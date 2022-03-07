When BTS' Jungkook dating BLACKPINK's Lisa rumours broke the internet

BTS boys and BLACKPINK girls are making headlines every day, both groups have a very huge fan following everywhere in the world. Each and every member of the K-pops bands are famous for different reasons.

Anything related to them becomes news. There was a time when rumours of Jungkook dating BLACKPINK’s Lisa went viral. As soon as this false news circulated, their fans went crazy. Even today, there are fans' pages by their names on Instagram.

This is all started when BLACKPINK released its first full-length song titled ‘The Album’. During that time, Lisa, lead vocalist of the band, was spotted with Jungkook at multiple occasions. Their appearance together sparked rumours of their dating on social media. However, there was no official confirmation about the same. But their fans still wait to see them together.

For the unversed, BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene,” is a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean group that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since its debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and the way they interact with their fans, BTS has established themselves as 21st-century pop icons breaking countless world records.

While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN ‘Speak Yourself’ speech, the band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), collected six No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles in a span of a year and just over a month, performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world. They were also named TIME’s Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS was nominated two years in a row for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 63rd and 64th GRAMMY Awards and has been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards (Artist of the Year 2021) and MTV Video Music Awards.