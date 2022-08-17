When BTS' Jin grooved to BLACKPINK's song DDU-DUDDU-DU in Japan and left Jimin in splits

Credit: SaGaRa Pop/YouTube

Members of South Korean bands BTS and BLACKPINK often make headlines due to their link-up rumours. Both the bands enjoy a separate fanbase, they have a huge fan following in the world.

So many times, we heard their dating rumours. Now a throwback video in which Jin can be seen grooving to BLACKPINK’s song DDU-DU DDU-DU has gone viral. The video is from the year 2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards in Japan where BTS members were given cameras to self-shoot at the end of the event. Seeing Jin, Jimin starts laughing on the stage.

ARMY reacted to the clip and expressed their feelings. One of them wrote, “Jk filming,Jin walking like a model and dancing dududu and jimin laughing the perfect combo thanks.” The second one mentioned, “Reasons to love Jin: Because he can do this 1:37 But mostly because he does this 1:44.” The third one commented, “I really want to see jin on a runaway... Really 1:40 proves that he got the talent. World wide handsome.”

Recently, a video went viral in which Physics Waala teacher can be heard mocking the K-pop band and threatening a female fan.

As soon as the video went viral, ARMY started reacting to it. After a day, the Physics Waala teacher took to Instagram and apologised. He said, “We try to keep the atmosphere light and give our full concentration on teaching you. But in this situation, when you leave such comments, ‘BTS ARMY’, or anything else, imagine what the other kids might feel like. They might be posting their genuine doubts, but the teacher probably misses them. So, from that end, kiddo, you were wrong. Yeah, I was wrong, too; I shouldn’t have scolded you that much. For that, I take my words back again.”

He added, “And when it comes to BTS, dude, I respect music. BTS is really good. They have done so much hard work in their field, in their industry. So, I have no reason to defame them. And I want all of you guys to achieve the same level of success in your own fields as BTS. Alright, kids?”