When BTS' Jeon Jungkook trolled haters in concert - WATCH

BTS’ Band is one of the most popular bands in the world as the K-pop band has a huge fan following. Their fans are known as ARMY, however, there are people who hate the South Korean band. They often target the members of BTS and troll them on social media.

For the unversed, the BTS band has seven members- V, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope, and RM. Each and every member of the band has his separate fanbase. Some people don’t like these members and target them. BTS members often reply these trolls with their savage attitudes.

In one of the throwback videos, Jungkook can be heard trolling the haters live in a concert. He can be heard saying, “I have a lot to complain these days. I want to say to those people who don’t like me. So What?” In the clip, he can be seen performing with other BTS members.

Watch video:

Meanwhile, BIGHIT MUSIC on Saturday released a statement on the Korean mobile app, Weverse sharing a health update about BTS member Jin.

The statement revealed that BTS' Jin sustained a finger injury during his daily activities and was taken to the hospital for the same on March 18. The statement further stated that due to partial damage to the tendons in the finger, Jin was advised surgery by doctors.

As per the statement, Jin underwent surgery on the afternoon of March 18 and was discharged on March 19. He will be wearing a cast for stabilization and will focus on rest and recovery, the statement said.

The statement read, “Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to provide you with some information regarding BTS member Jin's finger injury. Jin injured his left index finger during his daily activities and visited the emergency room at a hospital nearby for examination and treatment on Friday, March 18. He consulted doctors and was told he required surgery as the tendons in the finger had been partially damaged. He underwent surgery to repair the extensor in his left index finger on the afternoon of Friday, March 18. "

"The surgery went well according to the doctors. Jin was discharged from the hospital on the morning of Saturday, March 19 and has been resting. He will wear a cast for the time being for stabilization and a speedy recovery. Jin will focus on rest and treatment to fully recover from the injury and to resume his activities in good health. We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of Jin, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists. Thank you," the statement concluded.