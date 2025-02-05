The clip appears to be from a function, where Janhvi and Shikhar enter the house while Arjun remains outside, posing for paparazzi.

Arjun Kapoor has frequently been subjected to online trolling, with some critics labelling his acting as average. His string of unsuccessful films has further solidified this perception. However, Arjun has consistently demonstrated humility and graciously accepted both praise and criticism. A resurfaced video has now sparked amusement among his trolls. The clip appears to show Arjun being shut out while his step-sister Janhvi Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya enter, seemingly closing the door behind them.

An X user re-shared a viral video circulating on social media with the caption that read, “Bro is not Just Ignored By Audience”. Although not new, the video has garnered significant attention. The clip appears to be from a function, where Janhvi and Shikhar enter the house while Arjun remains outside, posing for paparazzi.

As Arjun continues to pose, the door closes, and the couple disappears inside. When Arjun turns around, he finds the door shut and proceeds to ring the bell. Trolls flooded the comments section with reactions to this amusing video. “Prank ho gaya bhai ke saath,” said a user.” “Ignored again,” said a second user. “Is bechare ke sath hi kyo hota hai aisa” reacted a third user. “Esko sab ignore hi marte shayad,” added a user.

However, some users have jumped to Arjun's defense, pointing out that the door likely closed automatically and that there's no malicious intent. One user commented, "This is an automatic door. No one closed it. See carefully." Another added, "If we watch with common sense, nothing of that actually happens."

Meanwhile, Arjun was last seen as antagonist Danger Lanka in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. Up next, he will be seen in Mudassar Aziz’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.