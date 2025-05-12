Anushka Sharma, herself is an army kid. Her father is a retired Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma. Anushka's father has served in the Indian army during major wars since 1982. He was part of the Operation Bluestar and Kargil war.

Amid the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma expressed her gratitude for the Indian Armed forces and their families. Anushka, herself is an army kid. Her father is a retired Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma. Anushka's father has served in the Indian army during major wars since 1982. He was part of the Operation Bluestar and Kargil war.

At present, the situation at LOC has worsened in the aftermath of the Pakistan sponsored Pahalgam terror attack. Anushka Sharma shared in her story, "Eternally grateful to our Indian Armed Forces for protecting us through these times like the heroes that they are. Heartfelt gratitude to the sacrifices they and their families have made. Jai Hind."

As Anushka belongs to an army family, she knows the sacrifices made by the families of the army men serving the nation at times of major wars. Let's look back at her 2012 interview, where she shared that she was just 11-years-old, when her father was fighting for the country in the Kargil war. She shared, "I take pride in saying that I am an army officer's daughter even more than being an actor." She was small and was clueless about the situation. "When my dad called, he could not say much, but I would go on talking about my school, boyfriends and everything else without realizing that he was fighting a war," she added.

Anushka Sharma also shared that she used to get scared seeing her mother in that situation and was stuck to TV screens to watch news. Everyone in the family used to get sad, every time any casualties were reported.

The ongoing India-Pak conflict After 3 days of confrontations between India and Pakistan, both nations have agreed for an immediate ceasefire. However, Pakistan has violated the ceasefire, prompting India to retaliate in full power. The war has been triggered after a horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, killing 26 tourists in Jammu and Kashmir. Virat Kohli's retirement In other news, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s husband has announced retirement from Test Cricket after his illustrious career. He shared it with fans on Instagram, and wrote "It's been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It's tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I'll carry for life. There's something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever."

And also his IPL team RCB is eyeing for a victory in Indian Premier League, which was paused amid the ongoing war between India and Pakistan.