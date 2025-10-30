When Ananya Panday revealed her relationship equation with rumoured ex-BF Kartik Aaryan: 'I have realised...'

Ananya Panday, in an old interview, opened up about her bond with Kartik Aaryan, calling him a supportive and selfless co-star.

Ananya Panday on her equation with Kartik Aaryan

As Ananya Panday turns 27 today, an old interview of hers is once again doing the rounds, where the actress candidly spoke about her bond with Kartik Aaryan. The two shared screen space in the 2019 romantic comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh, alongside Bhumi Pednekar.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Ananya described Kartik as a 'very good friend' and said they shared a natural, comfortable equation on set. 'We get along really well. I love spending time with him,' she said.

The actress went on to praise Kartik’s professionalism and generosity as a co-star. 'While working with him, I realised what a selfless person he is. He never focused only on his lines but on how to make the scene better. He has been extremely supportive, and I’ve learned so much from him,' she shared.

Ananya also revealed that Kartik often gave her valuable feedback during filming. 'If I do a scene in a certain way and Kartik believes it could work better differently, he tells me. At this stage of my career, I really need that,' she added.

Ananya Panday's wish to work with her father

In the same conversation, Ananya also spoke fondly about her father, veteran actor Chunky Panday, and expressed her wish to act alongside him someday. 'That would be so much fun! I hope someone makes a comedy featuring a father and daughter. Dad has never come on my film sets, so I feel he’ll be very professional if we work together,' she said with a laugh.

The actress concluded that she’d love to explore a light-hearted project with him and sees it as a dream come true. 'He will be a dedicated actor on set and that will be so cool,' she added warmly.