Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and founder of Reliance Industries Dhirubhai Ambani shared a unique bond. Both of them faced adverse times and yet overcame the challenges that came along the way way. One such instance was when Amitabh faced financial turmoil in the late 1990s. During this period, Amitabh's production company, Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited (ABCL), incurred substantial losses, leaving him with a debt of approximately Rs 90 crore. It was then that Dhirubhai Ambani extended a helping hand towards Amitabh Bachchan, however, the star chose not to accept the offer, driven by a sense of pride and self-reliance.

In a later interaction, Amitabh recalled how Dhirubhai had sent his son Anil to offer help. The amount proposed would have resolved all his financial issues, but Amitabh was deeply moved by the gesture and declined it. He eventually made a successful comeback with the film "Mohabbatein" and the TV show "Kaun Banega Crorepati," repaying his debts and regaining his stature in the industry.

Amitabh has often spoken about Dhirubhai's humility and character, particularly during a meeting after his financial revival. Dhirubhai praised Amitabh for bouncing back on his own, saying, "This boy had fallen down but got up on his own. I respect him for that." These words, Amitabh noted, were more valuable to him than any financial aid.