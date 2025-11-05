When Amitabh Bachchan proudly called himself 'half-sardar'; here's revisiting his Sikh roots on Gurpurab 2025

On Gurpurab, Amitabh Bachchan’s revelation about being 'half-Sardar' resurfaces, as he fondly remembers his Sikh roots and the influence of his mother, Teji Bachchan, on his life and values.

As the world celebrates Gurpurab, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, it’s the perfect time to remember a beautiful chapter from Amitabh Bachchan’s life, his special bond with his Sikh heritage. The megastar, known for his powerful performances, has often spoken with love and pride about his Punjabi roots and the faith his mother passed down to him.

When Big B called himself 'half-sardar'

During an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, Amitabh Bachchan made a revelation that delighted fans. Speaking to a contestant, he said, 'My father was from Uttar Pradesh, and my mother was from a Sikh family. I believe I am half-Sardar.' He even shared how his maternal aunts affectionately called him 'Amitabh Singh' when he was a child.

Amitabh’s mother, Teji Bachchan (née Teji Kaur Suri), came from a Sikh family in Lyallpur, Punjab (now in Pakistan). Her warmth, devotion and strong sense of culture deeply influenced Amitabh’s upbringing. The actor has often mentioned that her values and prayers guided him through life.

Remembering his mother on Gurpurab

In earlier years, Amitabh had shared an emotional Facebook post on Gurpurab, recalling his childhood in Allahabad. 'Those early years when Ma recited and sang the divine words of the Gurbani in my ears…' he wrote, fondly remembering her soulful voice and devotion.

Amitabh’s father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, was a celebrated poet and his mother was a theatre enthusiast and social activist. Together, they created a home rich in both literature and faith.

As Gurpurab is celebrated today, Amitabh Bachchan’s reflections remind us of the beauty of India’s cultural mix and how his mother’s Sikh values remain an inseparable part of the superstar’s life and legacy