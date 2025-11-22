FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Entertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

When Amitabh Bachchan almost got Manoj Bajpayee 'killed', The Family Man actor recalls: 'I said, "I'll die...'

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is on a promotional spree for his recently released The Family Man season 3, recalled an old incident involving legendary Amitabh Bachchan during his appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati. He revealed how Amitabh Bachchan had almost got him 'killed' by convincing him to do a stunt 26 years ago.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 22, 2025, 09:17 AM IST

When Amitabh Bachchan almost got Manoj Bajpayee 'killed', The Family Man actor recalls: 'I said, "I'll die...'
TRENDING NOW

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is on a promotional spree for his recently released The Family Man season 3, recalled an old incident involving legendary Amitabh Bachchan during his appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati. He revealed how Amitabh Bachchan had almost got him 'killed' by convincing him to do a stunt 26 years ago.

Sharing a 'funny' incident from over 26 years ago, Manoj revealed that he has had vertigo all his life and how Amitabh had then tricked him into pulling off a stunt that required him to face his fear of heights. “Amitji once almost got me killed. I have vertigo, intense vertigo. The action director and the director of my then movie, everyone, came to me and asked me to jump from the waterfall that was about 150–200 feet high. They said that they would put a harness on me too," she said.

Talking about himself, Manoj said, “The man who can’t even stand 20 feet above the ground was being told to go up 150 feet! I refused completely. I said, “I’ll die. I’ll get a heart attack. When no one could convince me, they all went to Amitabh Bachchan to convince me.” Manoj stated how Big B tried to convince him.

The actor said, “Amitji said, “Look, Manoj, I’m here. We’ll only go up to 50 feet. I’ve already told them I can’t take you higher—it could be dangerous because he’s scared.” They put a harness on us, and don’t look down. Look straight.” Manoj added, “But I realised we were rising far beyond 50 feet. I shouted, “Sir! Sir! We’re going up 100 feet!”

To which Amit Sir calmly replied, “Listen… if anything happens, tell Jaya that I love her very much.” This revelation made host Amitabh Bachchan, actor Jaideep Ahlawat and the audience laugh out loud. 

Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat were seen on the KBC sets to promote their web series The Family Man 3, which goes on air on November 21.

(With inputs from IANS)

