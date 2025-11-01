FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India tennis legend Rohan Bopanna announces retirement after glorious 22-year career

IND-W Vs SA-W, Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa match live on TV, online?

From Po Po to Jhoom Sharaabi: Ajay Devgn’s signature moves take over internet

From Shah Rukh Khan to Aishwarya Rai: Month of iconic Birthdays that define Bollywood glamour

JEE MAINS 2026 Session 1 Update: Registration begins at jeemain.nta.nic.in; check dates, how to register, other important details

'Delhi should be renamed as Indraprastha': BJP MP writes to Amit Shah

Fact check: Sanjay Mishra marries Mahima Chaudhry? Here's the truth behind their recent viral video

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Date, history, significance and how Gurpurab is celebrated across India

Do you know how Abhishek Bachchan proposed to Aishwarya Rai 18 years back?

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rejected THIS blockbuster film starring Aamir Khan, which later made another actress' career; here's why she said no

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India tennis legend Rohan Bopanna announces retirement after glorious 22-year career

India tennis legend Rohan Bopanna announces retirement after glorious 22-year ca

IND-W Vs SA-W, Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa match live on TV, online?

IND-W Vs SA-W, Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and where to wa

From Po Po to Jhoom Sharaabi: Ajay Devgn’s signature moves take over internet

Ajay Devgn’s signature moves take over internet

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rejected THIS blockbuster film starring Aamir Khan, which later made another actress' career; here's why she said no

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once turned down Raja Hindustani opposite Aamir Khan to focus on her studies and Miss World commitments. The role later went to Karisma Kapoor and the film became a massive hit.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Nov 01, 2025, 02:47 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rejected THIS blockbuster film starring Aamir Khan, which later made another actress' career; here's why she said no
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

As Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 52 today, here’s a look back at one of the biggest what-ifs of Bollywood, the time she turned down Raja Hindustani (1996), a film that went on to become a massive hit and changed the career of Karisma Kapoor forever.

Why Aishwarya said no to the film

Before winning the Miss World crown in 1994, Aishwarya was already getting film offers from top Bollywood directors. One of them was Raja Hindustani, where she was approached to play the lead opposite Aamir Khan. However, Aishwarya decided to say no.

The reason? She wanted to focus on her studies and her upcoming beauty pageant commitments. At the time, she felt it wasn’t right to jump into films before completing her responsibilities. In later interviews, she mentioned that she was receiving many offers but preferred to start her film journey on her own terms.

The aftermath and what followed

After Aishwarya’s exit, the role went to Karisma Kapoor and the rest is history. Raja Hindustani became one of the highest-grossing films of 1996 and made Karisma a household name. The movie’s songs, emotional story and Aamir-Karisma’s chemistry became iconic.

For Aishwarya, things turned out perfectly too. Two years later, she made her acting debut with Iruvar (1997) and Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya (1997), eventually becoming one of India’s most admired stars and a global beauty icon.

Looking back, Aishwarya’s choice to skip Raja Hindustani didn’t stop her rise, it simply delayed her big-screen debut. Today, she remains one of the most respected and successful actresses in Indian cinema, proving that the right timing matters more than the first opportunity.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND-W Vs SA-W, Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa match live on TV, online?
IND-W Vs SA-W, Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and where to wa
From Po Po to Jhoom Sharaabi: Ajay Devgn’s signature moves take over internet
Ajay Devgn’s signature moves take over internet
From Shah Rukh Khan to Aishwarya Rai: Month of iconic Birthdays that define Bollywood glamour
From Shah Rukh Khan to Aishwarya Rai: Month of iconic Birthdays
JEE MAINS 2026 Session 1 Update: Registration begins at jeemain.nta.nic.in; check dates, how to register, other important details
JEE MAINS 2026 Session 1 Update: Registration begins at jeemain.nta.nic.in
'Delhi should be renamed as Indraprastha': BJP MP writes to Amit Shah
'Delhi Should Be Renamed as Indraprastha': BJP MP writes to Amit Shah
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE