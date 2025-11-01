When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rejected THIS blockbuster film starring Aamir Khan, which later made another actress' career; here's why she said no

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once turned down Raja Hindustani opposite Aamir Khan to focus on her studies and Miss World commitments. The role later went to Karisma Kapoor and the film became a massive hit.

As Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 52 today, here’s a look back at one of the biggest what-ifs of Bollywood, the time she turned down Raja Hindustani (1996), a film that went on to become a massive hit and changed the career of Karisma Kapoor forever.

Why Aishwarya s aid n o to the f ilm

Before winning the Miss World crown in 1994, Aishwarya was already getting film offers from top Bollywood directors. One of them was Raja Hindustani, where she was approached to play the lead opposite Aamir Khan. However, Aishwarya decided to say no.

The reason? She wanted to focus on her studies and her upcoming beauty pageant commitments. At the time, she felt it wasn’t right to jump into films before completing her responsibilities. In later interviews, she mentioned that she was receiving many offers but preferred to start her film journey on her own terms.

The a ftermath and w hat f ollowed

After Aishwarya’s exit, the role went to Karisma Kapoor and the rest is history. Raja Hindustani became one of the highest-grossing films of 1996 and made Karisma a household name. The movie’s songs, emotional story and Aamir-Karisma’s chemistry became iconic.

For Aishwarya, things turned out perfectly too. Two years later, she made her acting debut with Iruvar (1997) and Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya (1997), eventually becoming one of India’s most admired stars and a global beauty icon.

Looking back, Aishwarya’s choice to skip Raja Hindustani didn’t stop her rise, it simply delayed her big-screen debut. Today, she remains one of the most respected and successful actresses in Indian cinema, proving that the right timing matters more than the first opportunity.