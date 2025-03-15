Amidst the ongoing divorce rumours surrounding Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, a Reddit user has unearthed a long-forgotten gossip about the Junior Bachchan.

The Bollywood film industry is notorious for its rumoured affairs and breakups, which often remain unconfirmed by those involved. It's a common phenomenon for actors to be linked with their co-stars at some point in their careers, with no one being immune to the rumor mill. While some celebrities keep their personal lives private, others occasionally open up about their relationships.

Amidst the ongoing divorce rumours surrounding Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, a Reddit user has unearthed a long-forgotten gossip about the Junior Bachchan. The resurfaced rumour has left social media users stunned, claiming that Abhishek was allegedly romantically involved with actress Tabu, who is four to five years his senior. This blast from the past has sparked renewed interest and debate among fans and followers, highlighting the enduring fascination with celebrity relationships and rumours.

A 2005 photo of Abhishek and Tabu celebrating Holi together has resurfaced on Reddit, sparking renewed interest in their rumored past romance. Although the two actors were reportedly seen together at late-night gatherings, they never publicly confirmed the rumours. The viral photo was shared with a caption claiming that Abhishek and Tabu had a romantic fling, with the user alleging that they would often meet at parties and high-end hotels.

Reddit users flooded the post with comments, with one person speculating that Abhishek might have been the reason for Tabu's reported rift with Aishwarya Rai, his wife. Another user noted that Tabu has been linked to several people over the years but remains single. Others expressed surprise at the rumoured pairing, with one person stating they couldn't imagine Abhishek and Tabu together.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's marriage on April 20, 2007, marked the beginning of a enduring bond that has stood the test of time, making them one of Bollywood's most beloved couples. Despite intermittent divorce rumors, they frequently appear together at events, showcasing the strength of their relationship.

Before tying the knot, Abhishek was linked to several actresses, including Lara Dutta, Rani Mukerji, and Dipannita Sharma. He was almost engaged to Karisma Kapoor, however, the marriage was called off for unknown reasons.