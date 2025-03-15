ENTERTAINMENT
Amidst the ongoing divorce rumours surrounding Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, a Reddit user has unearthed a long-forgotten gossip about the Junior Bachchan.
The Bollywood film industry is notorious for its rumoured affairs and breakups, which often remain unconfirmed by those involved. It's a common phenomenon for actors to be linked with their co-stars at some point in their careers, with no one being immune to the rumor mill. While some celebrities keep their personal lives private, others occasionally open up about their relationships.
Amidst the ongoing divorce rumours surrounding Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, a Reddit user has unearthed a long-forgotten gossip about the Junior Bachchan. The resurfaced rumour has left social media users stunned, claiming that Abhishek was allegedly romantically involved with actress Tabu, who is four to five years his senior. This blast from the past has sparked renewed interest and debate among fans and followers, highlighting the enduring fascination with celebrity relationships and rumours.
A 2005 photo of Abhishek and Tabu celebrating Holi together has resurfaced on Reddit, sparking renewed interest in their rumored past romance. Although the two actors were reportedly seen together at late-night gatherings, they never publicly confirmed the rumours. The viral photo was shared with a caption claiming that Abhishek and Tabu had a romantic fling, with the user alleging that they would often meet at parties and high-end hotels.
Abhishek & Tabu from a holi party in 2005 during their fling. They were reportedly hooking up at parties & used to make out at high-end hotels. (Swipe to read)
byu/Janaab_e_Marvel_3000 inBollyBlindsNGossip
Reddit users flooded the post with comments, with one person speculating that Abhishek might have been the reason for Tabu's reported rift with Aishwarya Rai, his wife. Another user noted that Tabu has been linked to several people over the years but remains single. Others expressed surprise at the rumoured pairing, with one person stating they couldn't imagine Abhishek and Tabu together.
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's marriage on April 20, 2007, marked the beginning of a enduring bond that has stood the test of time, making them one of Bollywood's most beloved couples. Despite intermittent divorce rumors, they frequently appear together at events, showcasing the strength of their relationship.
Before tying the knot, Abhishek was linked to several actresses, including Lara Dutta, Rani Mukerji, and Dipannita Sharma. He was almost engaged to Karisma Kapoor, however, the marriage was called off for unknown reasons.
'As of now...': Virat Kohli finally breaks silence on retirement talks after Champions Trophy win
MI vs DC: Nat Sciver-Brunt creates history in WPL 2025 final, becomes first batter to score....
When Abhishek Bachchan was rumoured to be romantically involved with actress older than him, not Karisma, Rani, Aishwarya
Delhi's AQI in 'moderate' category for Jan-March period in three years, drops to...
Alia Bhatt turns 32: Kareena Kapoor calls her 'favourite girl', Neetu Kapoor shares first pic with her 'gorgeous friend'
Elon Musk’s son X steals spotlight walking hand-in-hand with Donald Trump on White House Lawn
Test farewell on the cards? Virat Kohli drops huge hint about his retirement plans
'Thumka lagao warna...': Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav orders cop to dance at Holi event, draws flak
Meet actor who worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, couldn't even have money to buy milk, refused to take help from actor-sister, he is...
Caught on camera: Karnataka BJP leader, cop engage in power slap contest, here's what happened next
Salman Khan is 'misunderstood man', claims Kichcha Sudeep's daughter; says 'He spoilt me like anything'
'Mujhe pakadna mushkil hi nahi, namumkin hai': Virat Kohli arrives in Bollywood style for IPL 2025, fans go crazy
Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Case: Kannada actor slapped, denied food, forced to sign documents in DRI custody
Grand slam of cricket: Saudi Arabia set to challenge IPL supremacy with Rs 43,47,42,00,000 Global T20 League
Inside Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's 7,000 square feet colonial-style studio in Chennai
'You walking piece of...': Did Ibrahim Ali Khan bash Pakistani critic over Nadaaniyan review? Here's what we know
14 youths arrested for causing havoc on Holika Dahan night in Ahmedabad
Man arrested for brutally killing a puppy after his video goes viral, citizens demand justice
What is floodlighting, Gen Z’s latest dating trend turning first dates into therapy sessions?
West Bengal: Internet suspended in parts of Birbhum after Holi clash, BJP lashes out at state government
IPL 2025: MS Dhoni dominates ahead of opening game, unleashes beast mode with massive six in net session
Women in THIS Chinese village grow their hair up to 7 feet long; know what's their natural shampoo made of
Viral video: Elephant mourns her lost friend, refuses to leave; internet breaks down in tears
This very violent film was launched in Bihar, became biggest blockbuster in India, IMDb rating is 6.1
Saif Ali Khan found this actress's kiss extremely uncomfortable, called it his worst on-screen kiss; film went on to become a blockbuster
Not Ratan Tata, Jimmy Tata or Noel Tata, majority of ownership in Tata Group is held by...
Urban Company faces backlash for its ‘15-min Insta Maid’ service; netizens question feasibility and ethics
Watch: Fan who proposed Zaheer Khan during live cricket match returns with another proposal after 20 years, video goes viral
Late Ratan Tata's millennial friend Shantanu Naidu celebrates Holi with senior citizens: 'Billions of blessings...'
Meet Yasmeen Premji and Rishad Premji, wife and son of Azim Premji, and the backbones of Wipro
The Diplomat box office collection day 1: John Abraham film fails to beat Vedaa despite Holi release, earns just Rs...
Ranchi college's cosplay competition goes viral, Jaadu, Squid Game characters steal the show, WATCH video here
Search for Indian-origin US student Sudiksha Konanki, who went missing in Dominican Republic, continues, here's what we know so far
Karnataka Cabinet approves amendment to KTPP Act for 4% quota for Muslim contractors: Here's what it means
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Update: Surat-Maharashtra stretch delayed, completion pushed to...
Neetu Kapoor shares 'precious pic' with 'gorgeous friend' Alia Bhatt on her birthday, Riddhima Kapoor calls her 'darling'
Kerala Lottery Result March 15 LIVE: Karunya KR 697 Saturday lucky draw result DECLARED 3pm; 1st prize winner number is...
Uber will now compensate if you miss a flight after taking its cab in THIS Indian city; promises to pay Rs...
What is Ketamine? The 'doctor prescribed' drug linked to Elon Musk’s mental health treatment
Sonakshi Sinha slams trolls targeting Zaheer Iqbal for not celebrating Holi with her: 'Thanda paani daalo sar pe'
Shillong Teer Lottery Results DECLARED March 15, 2025 LIVE: Morning, night winning numbers for Juwai, Khanapara are...
Vadodara police chief issues statement on deadly car accident: 'Multiple investigative teams are...'
Nepali schoolboy's English speech at annual program takes internet by storm, netizens liken him to Hitler says 'it’s not annexation’; watch viral video here
Meet world's five richest women: From L'Oréal to Amazon, which companies are they associated with?
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif gives PKR 2.5 mn to viral footballer-turned-jalebi seller Muhammad Riaz
Meet maximum stakeholder in Infosys, not Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty, Rohan Murty, Akshata Murty, it is...
'Dhirubhai Ambani’s sign wasted': Chandigarh man who hit Rs 12 lakh JACKPOT in Reliance shares opts out due to...
Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol's pan-India period drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu postponed again, film to now release on...
YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani attends Bollywood’s Holi party after India's Got Latent controversy, watch
Who was Abhishek Swarnkar? IISER Scientist dies after being pushed to ground over parking dispute in Mohali
After Radhakishan Damani bought 43 lakh shares, THIS company's shares jump 6000%; his investment is now worth Rs...
Meet Grecia Munoz, second wife of Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, she is also known as...
Lead actress of this superhit horror film left India for America after getting threats from underworld, Dawood Ibrahim tried to...
Meet man who turned garage into Rs 50 crore company, surpassed Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal as he is now richest man of... with net worth of Rs...
This CHILLING prediction made by 'New Nostradamus' with India link came true this week, he claimed...
4 assailants, 7 bullets: How a man waiting to have 'sehri' in UP's Aligarh was shot dead
Amritsar: 5 injured after man attacks pilgrims with iron pipes inside Golden Temple
Alia Bhatt's biggest flop was made for Rs 80 crore, failed to recover budget, Karan Johar production earned only Rs...
Who is Rakshit Chaurasia? Law student and main accused seen screaming 'another round' after fatal Vadodara car crash
Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy urges businesses to treat employees as humans, reduce gap between...
Who is Ranjani Srinivasan? Why did Trump administration revoke visa of Indian scholar at Columbia University?
'Those days are over': Donald Trump accuses Joe Biden’s administration of injustice, vows to 'clean up' Washington
Amitabh Bachchan makes BIG statement amid reports of Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai as KBC new host: 'Agar yahan...'
Meet woman, one of India's youngest IAS officers, abstained from THIS thing for three years; know her tips
Narayana Murthy’s Infosys agrees for Rs 1,521,444,208 payout over McCamish Systems' data breach 2023 incident
SpaceX, NASA launch mission to bring back astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore from ISS
Donald Trump urges Vladimir Putin to spare lives of Ukrainian soldiers: 'Good chance war can...'
Meet man, son of an auto-rickshaw driver, who became youngest IAS officer after cracking UPSC exam with AIR..., he is...
Alia Bhatt once revealed how she lost weight post pregnancy, dismisses Ozempic claims: ‘The doctors advised me…’
Indian universities make global impact with 9 institutes in QS 2025 top 50 rankings, check out the list
DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Final Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women
Little girl's adorable dance to Salman Khan's 'bam bam bhole' leaves netizens in awe, WATCH viral video
DC-W vs MI-W, Final WPL 2025: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report
Inki ‘Nadaaniyan’ kab tak chalegi? Khushi Kapoor-Ibrahim Ali Khan’s teen drama teaches what not to do!
Rohit Sharma enjoys family vacation in Maldives ahead of IPL 2025, pics go viral
Shah Rukh Khan shared his plan to 'flirt' with Priyanka Chopra, his old tweet sparks debate
Asaduddin Owaisi: Shameful that mosque was attacked in presence of police in Maharashtra
Viral Video: Sachin Tendulkar plays Holi prank on Yuvraj Singh, drenches him with water gun; WATCH
'Received threat calls, was in depression': Varun Chakravarthy shares his harrowing experience after India's Champions Trophy victory
Will India-Canada relations improve with Mark Carney becoming Prime Minister? DETAILS here
Has Akshay Kumar teamed up with GOAT director Venkat Prabhu for a pan-India film? Deets inside
Watch: Yuvraj Singh takes fans back to 2007 ICC World T20 days, smashes 7 sixes in India vs Australia Masters semifinal
Who is Mark Carney? Know in details about Canada's new Prime Minister
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway slashes travel time from Akshardham to Baghpat to 25 minutes, details inside
Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna to reboot Lata Mangeshkar's iconic song for Sikandar? Here's what we know
When Aishwarya Rai was labelled 'domesticated' by father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan
New Speed Record Set: World's fastest train debuts at 450 km/h, know which country is behind it?
Yuzvendra Chahal recreates Shah Rukh Khan's iconic 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' scene, RJ Mahvash Says, ‘meri movie mein...'
Offline Protocol raises $1.1 million to build decentralized offline communication and payment network
Rajan Shahi reveals how he managed Hina Khan’s spa, waxing, and more on set of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'
'Par ab 60 saal ki umar mein shaadi...': Aamir Khan's witty remarks on marriage plans with girlfriend Gauri Spratt
Archana Puran Singh relives childhood memories as she cooks ‘malpuas’, Parmeet jokes about ‘new Punjabi bride’ ritual
Amid Aamir Khan's new girlfriend Gauri Spratt's revelation, Kiran Rao pens note, calls him 'VVVIP'
Amitabh Bachchan puts out special message for son Abhishek Bachchan's Tashkent Film Festival debut
Sakshi Dhoni dazzles in Pahadi bride-inspired look at Rishabh Pant’s sister wedding, rewears jewellery from her own wedding
Heavy rains splash Delhi-Noida-Ghaziabad on Holi: Soaring daily temperature comes down
Ricky Ponting gives 'lots of credit' to THIS India star for Champions Trophy 2025 win; it's not Virat Kohli or Varun Chakravarthy
Ayan Mukerji's father Deb Mukherjee passes away: Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Jaya Bachchan, Karan Johar and others arrive to pay tribute
As Alia Bhatt's cake-cutting moment goes viral online, netizens come up with memes: 'Copied from...'
Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Case: Tarun Raju linked to operation, sent to 15-day judicial custody