When Abhishek Bachchan stood up for Aishwarya Rai, saying she's much more than just…: ‘She’s beautiful but…’

Abhishek Bachchan once defended wife Aishwarya Rai, saying her beauty often overshadows her true strength, her acting talent, while also reflecting on their strong bond and timeless love story.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of Bollywood’s most admired actresses, turns 52 today. Known globally for her beauty and grace, she has often been described as 'the most beautiful woman in the world.' However, for her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya’s real charm lies far beyond her looks. Over the years, he has spoken fondly of her talent, character and the deep connection they share as a couple.

Abhishek on Aishwarya’s true strength

In an old interview, Abhishek Bachchan opened up about how Aishwarya’s stunning looks sometimes take away attention from her true skill, her acting. He said, 'When Aishwarya entered the industry, she was Miss World, and that label has followed her forever. Yes, she’s beautiful, but that shouldn’t take away from her performance capabilities.'

The actor added that audiences often focus on her beauty, forgetting that she’s one of the most versatile and hardworking artists in Indian cinema. His words reflected both admiration and protectiveness, as he praised her professionalism and emotional depth on screen. Aishwarya, sitting beside him during the conversation, smiled lovingly; a moment that perfectly captured their unbreakable bond.

Their t imeless l ove s tory

Abhishek and Aishwarya’s love story began on the sets of Umrao Jaan and Guru, where their friendship blossomed into love. Abhishek had admired her since their first meeting in Switzerland, long before they worked together. He proposed to her during the premiere of Guru in 2007, and the couple tied the knot the same year in an intimate ceremony at the Bachchan residence.

Today, as they continue to support each other both personally and professionally, their relationship remains one of Bollywood’s most cherished. Together with their daughter Aaradhya, they continue to embody love, respect and togetherness, proving that true beauty lies within.