141st IOC session: What will happen at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre? Know details

India is hosting the IOC session for the second time after a gap of about 40 years. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Neeraj Chopra, and Wrestler Bajrang Punia arrive at NMACC.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) secession on October 14. Several celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, Indian Hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, Wrestler Bajrang Punia, Olympic gold medalist shooter and former athlete Abhinav Bindra arrived at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

What will happen at NMACC’s 141st IOC session?

India is hosting the IOC session for the second time after a gap of about 40 years. The IOC's 86th session was held in New Delhi in 1983, read a press release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

For those who don't know, the IOC session is where the Olympic movement makes decisions. It decides on the main initiatives of the worldwide Olympic movement after debating them.

Several Bollywood stars were photographed arriving at the site and posing for the photographers before the gala evening.

The session will also be attended by the President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach and other members of the IOC, along with prominent Indian sports personalities and representatives from various sports federations, including the Indian Olympic Association.

Notably during a press conference on Friday, IOC President Thomas Bach said that cricket will be added to the 2028 Olympics since it is getting more popular all over the world. Bach also added that the current Cricket World Cup is being held in India successfully.