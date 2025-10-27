What will Enrique Iglesias eat in India? From butter chicken to aloo paratha, know what's on his tour menu

Pop star Enrique Iglesias is set to return to India for his Mumbai tour, where he’ll enjoy local flavours like butter chicken, aloo paratha and vada pav, along with exploring the city’s rich culture and heritage.

Renowned Spanish pop star Enrique Iglesias is bringing more than just chart-topping hits to India this October, he’s also set to savour a full cultural immersion. As part of his upcoming concerts in Mumbai, Iglesias will be treated to a bespoke culinary and heritage experience that reflects the warmth and diversity of Indian hospitality.

Curated cuisine meets global pop icon

According to sources, Iglesias and his 60-member tour entourage will be welcomed with a menu featuring Indian classics like butter chicken, aloo paratha, spicy curries, rajma-chawal and vada pav. Backstage hospitality will offer a balance of indulgence and wellness too, including gourmet milks, herbal teas, flavoured yoghurts, coconut water, fresh fruit and salad bars, all served using eco-friendly materials. The careful planning shows how Indian tour promoters and caterers are leaving no stone unturned to give the international musician a true taste of India’s culinary richness.

Heritage stopovers and show-time highlights

This visit marks Enrique’s third trip to India, following shows in 2004 and 2012, and his return is set for October 29 and 30 at Mumbai’s MMRDA Grounds. Beyond the stage, his itinerary reportedly includes heritage tours in South Mumbai, with possible visits to the Gandhi Museum, the iconic Siddhivinayak Temple and the bustling Colaba Causeway markets. With an expected audience of around 50,000 fans over two nights, the concerts promise both entertainment and a celebration of cultural synergy.

By blending high-energy performance with authentic local flavours and meaningful cultural stops, Enrique’s India tour underscores a growing trend: global artists appointing India not just as a venue, but as an immersive destination. For fans and onlookers alike, it’s a chance to witness how music, food and tradition come together to create an unforgettable experience.