Bihar Election 2025:Key constituency: Can RJD candidate defeat Lalu Yadav's son from Mahua?
From Kim Soo Hyun-Jo Bo Ah to Seo In Guk-Jisoo: 7 most awaited K-drama pairings of 2025
Gold, silver prices fall today, October 27: 24K gold at Rs...; Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and others
Ranji Trophy: Assam, Services play out shortest game in tournament history, match ends in just 540 balls
What will Enrique Iglesias eat in India? From butter chicken to aloo paratha, know what's on his tour menu
Bihar Election 2025: Big Fight in Raghopur- Can BJP's Satish Yadav stage coup against RJD's Tejaswi Yadav?
Big update on Noida International Airport: Flights to 10 cities to begin operations in Phase 1, inauguration to be held on THIS date
Chhath Puja 2025: 7 Bhojpuri chhath songs from Sharda Sinha to Pawan Singh for festive celebration
Who is Justice Surya Kant, SC judge recommended as next Chief Justice of India
Strong Thighs, Longer Life: 4 Yoga poses you need to know to boost their strength
ENTERTAINMENT
Pop star Enrique Iglesias is set to return to India for his Mumbai tour, where he’ll enjoy local flavours like butter chicken, aloo paratha and vada pav, along with exploring the city’s rich culture and heritage.
Renowned Spanish pop star Enrique Iglesias is bringing more than just chart-topping hits to India this October, he’s also set to savour a full cultural immersion. As part of his upcoming concerts in Mumbai, Iglesias will be treated to a bespoke culinary and heritage experience that reflects the warmth and diversity of Indian hospitality.
According to sources, Iglesias and his 60-member tour entourage will be welcomed with a menu featuring Indian classics like butter chicken, aloo paratha, spicy curries, rajma-chawal and vada pav. Backstage hospitality will offer a balance of indulgence and wellness too, including gourmet milks, herbal teas, flavoured yoghurts, coconut water, fresh fruit and salad bars, all served using eco-friendly materials. The careful planning shows how Indian tour promoters and caterers are leaving no stone unturned to give the international musician a true taste of India’s culinary richness.
This visit marks Enrique’s third trip to India, following shows in 2004 and 2012, and his return is set for October 29 and 30 at Mumbai’s MMRDA Grounds. Beyond the stage, his itinerary reportedly includes heritage tours in South Mumbai, with possible visits to the Gandhi Museum, the iconic Siddhivinayak Temple and the bustling Colaba Causeway markets. With an expected audience of around 50,000 fans over two nights, the concerts promise both entertainment and a celebration of cultural synergy.
By blending high-energy performance with authentic local flavours and meaningful cultural stops, Enrique’s India tour underscores a growing trend: global artists appointing India not just as a venue, but as an immersive destination. For fans and onlookers alike, it’s a chance to witness how music, food and tradition come together to create an unforgettable experience.