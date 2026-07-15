What was the first DM that Nick Jonas sent to Priyanka Chopra that sparked their romance?

Nick Jonas revealed the first DM he sent Priyanka Chopra 10 years ago on Twitter. He asked to meet after hearing about her from mutuals, and they started dating a year and a half later.

Nick Jonas has shared the screenshot of the first DM he sent to Priyanka Chopra 10 years ago. The couple revealed on a podcast that their love story started on Twitter and they started dating a year and a half later.

How Nick and Priyanka first connected on Twitter

In an interview with the Hey Jonas podcast, Nick claimed that Priyanka's Hollywood debut series, Quantico, was first shown to him by his brother, Kevin Jonas. Kevin told him, 'Have you seen this show, Quantico? And there is this billboard of the show.' Nick said he went home and searched for Priyanka on Twitter to check if she followed him, which she did. Nick then sent Priyanka a DM that read: 'Hello, I have heard from a few people that we should meet. I have to agree with these people. Are you in LA anytime soon?' Priyanka replied: 'Hey, Graham's told me so much about you. Let's text, more private. My team can access this.'

According to Priyanka, Nick wanted to make sure it was her. He therefore requested a timestamped picture of her staring at the camera. 'He wanted to confirm that it was me. I was also grateful for it. It happened following a fashion presentation. That day, I was adorable,' she remarked. Nick claims that following that, they began messaging. 'It wasn't until a year and a half later that we started dating and then eventually we were engaged,' he said.

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Nick on Bollywood gossip and ghost-following accounts

Bollywood was another topic that Priyanka and Nick discussed. Priyanka claimed that Nick is more knowledgeable about Bollywood news than she is. Nick stated, 'What I have loved most in these eight years is the Bollywood gossip.' He frequently informs her about breakups before she finds out about them, Priyanka continued.

Nick said that he 'ghost-follows' certain profiles on Instagram. 'There's some good tea; there are always storylines you have to follow,' he replied. He described Bollywood as 'one of the most prolific and exciting creative industries that is booming globally.'