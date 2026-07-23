What really delayed Vijay's Jana Nayagan? H Vinoth hints at 'other reasons' beyond 7-month CBFC wait

Director H Vinoth has claimed that Jana Nayagan's seven-month delay may have involved factors beyond the certification process, while stating that he cannot make allegations without proof.

Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan has finally arrived in theatres after facing a delay of nearly seven months. The H Vinoth directorial had been awaiting certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) since December last year. The delay meant that the film missed its planned Pongal release in January.

While the CBFC faced criticism over the delay, Vinoth has now suggested that there may have been more to the matter than the certification process alone.

Director claims certification process began well in advance

Speaking to Cinema Vikatan, Vinoth said the team had started the certification process around 20 days before the planned release, even though filmmakers usually begin the process roughly 10 days before a film hits theatres.

According to the director, the examining committee watched the film and verbally indicated that there were no major issues. The team was reportedly told that the film could receive a U/A 16+ certificate, provided certain violent scenes were removed.

The filmmakers agreed to the changes.

However, when they submitted an updated version, the team was allegedly asked to make further modifications. Vinoth said they agreed to those changes as well.

Team allegedly lost access to CBFC portal

The director claimed that the problems began when the team attempted to upload the revised version on the CBFC's online portal. According to Vinoth, they were unable to access the portal and informed the CBFC through phone calls, emails and communication with the head office.

He said the team later learned that the film had been sent to the revision committee. These developments were also reportedly presented by the film's team before the courts, although they did not receive relief.

'There may have been other reasons behind the delay'

Vinoth said the team was told that the portal had been blocked after a complaint was received against Jana Nayagan. "We were told that the portal was blocked because of a complaint received against the film. By then, theatres, distributors and fans had already spent huge amounts preparing for the release. We had to answer everyone, but we ourselves did not know whether the film would receive its certificate or not," he said.

The filmmaker further claimed that the team did not receive a clear approval or rejection for the film.

"We did not receive either an approval or a rejection. Only after filing the case did we get a response saying the film would be re-examined. I believe the problem was never with the Censor Board. There may have been other reasons behind the delay, but without evidence, I cannot name anyone. The law has its own powers, and I do not want to make allegations without proof," Vinoth said.

Vinoth had earlier made cryptic remark about film's release

This is not the first time the director has hinted at undisclosed issues surrounding Jana Nayagan's release. During the promotions of Pandiraaj's Parimala & Co in May, Vinoth was asked about the film's release date.

"That is not up to me. I don’t even have the courage to tell you the truth. Even if I had the courage, you wouldn’t have the courage to share it," he had said. Jana Nayagan stars Vijay, Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in key roles. The film was released in theatres on July 23.