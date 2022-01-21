What lucky charm did superstar Rajinikanth gift his son-in-law Dhanush? Find out

Since Dhanush and his wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced their separation, there has been a lot of speculation on the internet about the grounds for their split, Dhanush's father's response, and so on.

However did you know that Rajinikanth gave Dhanush a special present which he called his lucky charm?

Acordding to a report in India.com, Dhanush, who is a devout follower of Lord Shiva, received Rudraksha Diksha from Rajinikanth, his father-in-law. From the Himalayas, a very rare Rudraksha neck ring was carefully delivered for him. It's also worth noting that Dhanush chants "Om Namachivaya" frequently. Fans say Dhanush's career took off after the entrance of Rudraksha Diksha in his life. Since then, Dhanush is said to have delivered back-to-back hits. We don't know if this had anything to do with Dhanush's achievement because these are merely reports. But there was a strong bond between Dhanush and Rajinikanth. Dhanush, according to a source close to the actor, will continue to wear Rajini's present even after his separation from Aishwaryaa.

For the unversed, Dhanush's father Kasthuri Raja had refuted that the actor and his wife Aishwaryaa are getting divorced after 18 years of marriage. Dhanush's father described the split as a "family quarrel."

He said, "Dhanush and Aishwarya are not divorced. It's just a fight between them due to differences of opinion. So it was a routine family fight. Presently both are out of town and staying in Hyderabad. I talked to them via phone and advised them too."

Dhanush had announced separation from wife Aishwaryaa on January 17. The two shared a joint statement on their respective social media accounts. Dhanush wrote, “Eighteen years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D.”