What is truth behind actress Veena Kapoor ‘murder’ case? TV star turns up alive, case takes surprising turn

Actress Veena Kapoor with her son (Photo - ANI)

The ‘murder case’ of veteran actress Veena Kapoor was nothing short of the plot of a daily soap on Indian television and took the entire TV industry by shock. The news of her alleged murder was shared on social media by her colleagues and soon went viral, with police getting involved.

According to her former colleague Nilu Kohli, 74-year-old Veena Kapoor got murdered a few weeks ago by her own son. She said that Kapoor’s son murdered her due to a property dispute, and killed her by brutally killing her with a bat.

Soon after the story of veteran actress Veena Kapoor’s murder took over the internet, the Mumbai Police sprung into action and reports emerged of her son being arrested and interrogated regarding the brutal murder of the elderly woman.

It was reported that Veena Kapoor and her son got into a heated argument, after which he killed her in a fit of rage by bashing her head repeatedly with a baseball bat. He recently threw her body into the river to dispose of it, but the crime was uncovered.

Actress Veena Kapoor reaches the Police station to file FIR against those who spread rumours of her murder by her own son.

Now, actress Veena Kapoor herself has come forward, saying that she is alive and the rumours of her death are completely fake. She further said that media outlets who spread the fake news of her death will be sued, and has decided to file an FIR.

Is actress Veena Kapoor dead or alive?

The reports of Veena Kapoor being murdered by her son in the case of a property dispute are true, but it is not the same person as TV actress Veena Kapoor. According to an FIR filed by the TV actress, there was a mix-up with their names and people started assuming that it was her who got murdered by her son.

Days after the reports of actress Veena Kapoor’s killing went viral, the actress herself came forward to dismiss these claims. Veena Kapoor further filed an FIR against all those who are spreading rumours about her death, saying that she is being harassed.

The actress told the news agency ANI, “It is true that Veena Kapoor has been murdered but I am not her. Our names are the same but I live in Goregaon and not Juhu. I live with my son so people thought I am the one who was murdered.”

“I would like to tell everyone that I am alive and well. Please do not fall prey to fake news. I have registered this complaint now so that such things don't happen to people in the coming time. Work is getting affected because my mood is disturbed by constant phone calls,” she further added.

