What is the meaning of Vamika, the name of Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's daughter

The couple, who welcomed their daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021, have been cherishing parenthood and sharing glimpses of their journey on social media.

Shivam Verma

Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 09:58 PM IST

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced on Tuesday the arrival of their second child, a baby boy named Akaay. Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared the delightful news with their fans, expressing their gratitude for the blessing and requesting privacy during this special time.

The couple, who welcomed their daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021, have been cherishing parenthood and sharing glimpses of their journey on social media. 

What is the meaning of Vamika?

Vamika's name holds a significant meaning, as revealed by Virat during an Instagram Q&A session – it is another name for Goddess Durga.

Anushka had earlier opened up about the profound impact Vamika has had on their lives, describing the rollercoaster of emotions they experience daily. Despite the challenges of sleepless nights, Anushka finds pure joy in her daughter's efforts to make her laugh, calling Vamika her 'true and undiluted happiness.'

Reflecting on their parental roles, Anushka acknowledged the importance of her presence in Vamika's life, noting that at this stage, her daughter needs her more. While Virat is deeply involved as a parent, Anushka recognises the significance of her time and attention in nurturing their daughter.

Drawing parallels between herself and Vamika, Anushka admires her daughter's determination, foreseeing a purposeful path ahead. She believes that Vamika's unwavering resolve mirrors her own, instilling confidence in her daughter's future endeavors.

As Anushka and Virat embark on this new chapter of parenthood with the arrival of Akaay, their fans eagerly await further glimpses into their family life. 

With Akaay's arrival, Anushka and Virat's family grows stronger, filled with love, laughter, and the promise of new beginnings.

