Tamil cinema has always been known for its sense of competition and rivalry. Male stars like MGR and Sivaji, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, and Ajith and Vijay have often been at the center of discussions.

Just like the male stars, female actors have had their rivalries. With nearly twenty years of experience in the film industry, Trisha and Nayanthara are now on good terms, both continuing to make big films.

However, there was a time when their rivalry was a hot topic in the media. There’s a well-known comedy scene featuring Vadivelu where he jokingly mentions both their names. During the height of their supposed rivalry, Nayanthara, in a late 2000s interview with Vijay TV, openly addressed the issue, along with other topics.

When asked about her complicated relationship with the mainstream media, Nayanthara explained that it mainly comes from her choice to avoid giving too many interviews. She said, “I think that doesn’t go down well with many, and they go on to term me as arrogant, etc… My point is rather simple… I only talk when there is something that is worth talking about. I do give interviews when there is a release of a film, and if there is any issue that needs clarification. Otherwise, what new can I talk about in an interview?”

When asked about her issues with female colleagues, Nayanthara clarified that she maintains a strictly professional relationship with most of them. However, she did address the situation regarding her disagreement with her Billa co-star, Namitha, sharing her side of the story.

Nayanthara said, "Honestly, in the first few days, we didn’t have any problems, and we used to speak normally. All of a sudden, one fine day, she stopped talking to me. In fact, if we were all in a group, she would say a hi to everyone but me. There was no fight or argument, but when it happens suddenly, I felt it too. If they have a problem, it is their problem."

When asked about her 'friendship' with peers like Trisha and Shriya Saran, Nayanthara was candid and replied, "Friends is such a big word to use flippantly. I am not friends with Trisha… we are acquaintances. There does seem to be problems between us, and it is almost like the age-old belief that women don’t gel with other women. But honestly, I have no problems with her or anyone."

Nayanthara responded, “I’ve seen articles about supposed catfights between Trisha and me, mentioning competition and other issues, but there was nothing like that. At least nothing that needed to be in the papers.” She concluded by saying, “If someone doesn’t like me, I don’t like them either. That’s all.”