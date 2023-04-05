What is Kichcha Sudeep’s private video leak controversy? Threat letters sent to actor, know what he said

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep (File photo)

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep has landed in a controversy after he received several threatening letters, abusing him and threatening to release his private videos in the public. Now, the actor has broken his silence regarding the controversy.

Kichcha Sudeep, who is one of the most well-reputed and superhit actors in the Kannada film industry, received a threat claiming to have possession of a private video of his, and threatening to leak it to the public, just hours before there were rumours that he will be joining BJP ahead of the Karnataka elections.

The sender of the threat letter said that he will be leaking Kichcha Sudeep’s private videos on social media soon. An FIR has been registered against an unknown person by the Kannada actor, and he has also opened up about the situation.

After receiving the threat letter, theVikrant Rona star said that it was sent to him by someone from the industry itself, and he will be giving a befitting reply on the situation soon. The case is currently being handled by the Karnataka police.

While speaking to the press in Bengaluru, Kichcha Sudeep said, “Yes, I have received a threat letter and I know who sent it to me. I know who the letter is from. It is from someone in the film industry. I will give a befitting reply to them. I will work in favour of those who stand by my side in my tough times."

The threat letters were issued to Kichcha Sudeep’s manager Manju, who then reported the issue to the police. Sudeep claims that the letters have been sent by someone from the industry in an attempt to sully his reputation.

Meanwhile, the Vikrant Rona star came forward and clarified that he will not be joining BJP and is only campaigning for the political party in the upcoming Karnataka elections 2023.

READ | Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep to join BJP? Actor breaks silence ahead of Karnataka elections 2023