What is Doodh Soda? Viral pre-partition drink from Pakistan stealing spotlight in Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar

What is Doodh Soda? Know more about the viral pre-partition street drink from Pakistan featured in Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar and its rich cultural history.

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar brings back the bizarre street drink Doodh Soda into public conversation. Featured in a key sequence set in Karachi’s Lyari area, the drink becomes more than just a refreshment; it quietly anchors an important moment in the story.

In the film, actor Gaurav Gera appears as Mohammad Aalam, a juice seller whose Doodh Soda stall hides a far bigger truth. Beneath the ordinary setup lies an Indian spy network, with Ranveer Singh’s character exchanging critical information over glasses of this milky, fizzy drink.

What exactly is Doodh Soda?

Doodh Soda is made by mixing milk with carbonated lemon-lime soda. Though the combination sounds unusual, the fizz lightens the milk, making it surprisingly refreshing, especially in hot, humid weather.

How Doodh Soda is traditionally made

Street vendors across Pakistan and parts of India follow a familiar method. Sugar is added first, followed by chilled milk, then soda is poured in carefully. The mixture is stirred gently to keep the fizz intact, creating a smooth, lightly sweet drink that’s best enjoyed fresh.

A drink with shared history

Doodh Soda has deep roots in the Indian subcontinent. Long before soft drinks became common, soda flourished across undivided Punjab. Milk was easily available, encouraging vendors to experiment. The idea itself traces back to Victorian England, where milk-based sodas were popular.

After the Partition in 1947, Doodh Soda found a special place in Pakistan, especially during Ramzan, where it’s often served at iftar, sometimes mixed with Rooh Afza. In India, it remained popular in Old Delhi, Punjab, and Amritsar, surviving quietly without reinvention.

Make it at home

To prepare it yourself: start with chilled full-cream milk, sweeten lightly, slowly add chilled lemon-lime soda, stir gently, and drink immediately.