What happens to Yash's 'KGF 2' after Tamil Nadu govt's decision to restrict seating capacity in theatres at 50%

After the Tamil Nadu government decided to allow full occupancy in theatres, it has now informed the Madras High Court that they would work out a solution and come up with a detailed reply by Monday, January 11, about the permissible seating capacity at the movie theatres ahead of the Pongal festival.

After the government announced 100% occupancy after appeals by theatre owners associations, the major beneficiary of the announcement was actor Vijay's film Master and Simbu's Easwaran which are slated for a Pongal festive release on January 13.

On Thursday, a day before Kannada superstar Yash's birthday, the teaser of 'KGF 2' was also released featuring Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.

If theatres in Tamil Nadu go back to seating 50% people in the theatres, 'KGF 2' earnings might get affected as the makers are already expecting the film to be Kannada cinema's maiden Rs 500 crore grosser.

With KGF, which enjoyed a pan-Indian release, Yash had also become the first Kannada actor to register Rs 200 crore grosser films.

As for the Tamil Nadu government, the Bench was hearing a writ petition filed by advocate Kannan of Madurai, on behalf of S. Muthu Kumar. The Madurai bench of the Court had taken up this matter after a Writ Petition was filed against the Tamil Nadu Government’s recent Order that permitted 100% occupancy of seats in cinema halls. The Petitioner had opposed this Order, pointing out the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the fear of the UK Strain of the virus.

(With inputs from Siddharth MP)