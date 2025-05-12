From high-profile gatherings to family traditions, the dynamics of India's most revered celebrity family and what makes their household truly unique has always been something to wonder about.

Bollywood's iconic Bachchan family, where luxury and legacy blend seamlessly, ever wondered how the lives of Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as they navigate their personal and professional lives amidst the spotlight. From high-profile gatherings to family traditions, the dynamics of India's most revered celebrity family and what makes their household truly unique has always been something to wonder about. Now, one of their close family members has divulged details of their household.

This close family member revealed that it is not very different from any household. Furthermore, he revealed that Amitabh, Jaya, Aishwarya and Abhishek have one thing in common. The family member is actor Kunal Kapoor, who is married to Amitabh Bachchan’s niece, Naina Bachchan. While Kunal is an established actor, he shares a close-knit bond with the Bachchans and is often spotted together at family gatherings.

Kunal revealed that behind these Bachchans’ celebrity status, they are very simple and down-to-earth. He said while talking to News 18. Kunal’s wife Naina is the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan’s younger brother, Ajitabh Bachchan, and Ramola Bachchan. Ajitab, with his family, lives in London and prefers to stay away from the media glare. Apart from Naina, he has three other children- Bhim, Namrata, and Nilima. Besides being an actor, he is a successful banker and chooses to live a life away from the limelight. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in January 2022.

However, Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is speculated to have had a rift with her in-laws lately. Even Aishwarya and Abhishek’s divorce rumours are swirling around. Despite such speculations, the couple has been putting out heartwarming public appearances and special media posts, quelling the rumours.



Meanwhile, Kunal Kapoor will be next seen in one of the most-awaited projects in Indian cinema-Ramayana.