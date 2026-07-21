What changes have been made in Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan? Tamil Nadu CM title card, TVK references, and more

In Jana Nayagan's official title card, Vijay is described as "the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu" instead of merely as an actor. Direct references and nods to his political party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), have also been worked into the final cut. The film releases on July 23.

The signature hand-slashing gesture of Vijay and the title card hailing him as the "Honourable Chief Minister" were among the changes that have been made in the much anticipated political drama Jana Nayagan, which will hit the screens on July 23, sources said on Monday. The seven-month delay was used to add fresh footages and multiple modifications. Vijay's gesture featuring in the promotional track Raavana Mavandaa on the YouTube channel of KVN Productions, the banner backing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's last film Jana Nayagan, appears to have a direct reference to his real-life action in the state Assembly.

The production house unveiled a glimpse of the film's track composed by Anirudh Ravichander with lyrics by Vivek. The fast-paced, high-energy number runs for about two minutes and is packed with swagger-filled visuals of Vijay's final film set for a grand global release on July 23 with modifications. KVN confirmed the worldwide premiere date amid mounting fan anticipation and political intrigue surrounding the political drama.

Director H Vinoth, speaking to a Tamil cinema portal, emphasised that the film moves away from standard commercial tropes to tackle sensitive political themes, focusing on the core importance of democracy and social unity. The film marks Vijay’s final cinematic appearance following his transition to full-time political leadership.

The KVN Productions head Venkat K Narayana, sharing updates with the media, said the version audiences will see in theatres will be drastically different from the cut submitted to the Censor Board last year. In the film's official title card, Vijay is described as "the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu" instead of merely as an actor. Direct references and nods to his political party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), have also been worked into the final cut.

The Central Board of Film Certification had ordered nearly 20 seconds of cuts, 10 seconds of replacement footage, and the muting of religious references. Narayana described the CM as "an emotion for people across the globe," saying Vijay's journey from a film icon to the state's real-life leader had turned the film's release into a "mammoth cultural and historical milestone." He also confirmed that he discussed the release date and promotional plans with Vijay.

The production house announced bookings for the film across nearly 8,000 screens globally, spread across 30 countries and Indian states, and bookings surged at remarkable speed. According to a source, over 3,500 shows are planned in Tamil Nadu for the movie, which has a total runtime of 3 hours and 3 minutes. The number is expected to increase, the source added.

On the massive anticipation surrounding the film, a source in the Theatre Owners Association said there was "tremendous pressure" for ticket bookings in the state. Theatres were struggling to accommodate the high demand, he added. On box office expectations, he said there was a possibility of the film entering the Rs 1,000 crore club.

The film’s journey to certification was marred by significant delays, legal interventions and piracy issues. "Film leak" won't hurt the industry or producers, he said, adding that such leaks do not reduce theatrical audiences as people would still prefer to watch a film in a theatre.

Booking for the film opened to a massive response, with Rs 10.60 crore in tracked advance ticket sales recorded within hours. Tamil Nadu, where pre-sales began on July 19, reported phenomenal bookings, with single screens and multiplexes together selling over 90,000 tickets within hours of the window opening.

In Chennai, Kamala Cinemas sold over 10,000 tickets within minutes of opening the portal, and Mayajaal Multiplex sold out 48 shows in less than an hour. The state government has capped ticket prices at Rs 190 in Chennai to regulate the fan frenzy and ensure the safety of the people.

Jana Nayagan will be released in multiple languages, including Hindi, with its title modified in some versions to accommodate existing trademark rights. The H Vinoth directorial features a prominent ensemble cast, such as Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj and Narain. The project has music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, and editing by Pradeep E Ragav. (With inputs from agencies)

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