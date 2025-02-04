Bachhan’s meal included an assortment of dosas, such as benne dosa, ragi dosa, rava dosa, and tuppa dosa.

Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek recently celebrated India's thrilling 150-run victory over England in the fifth and final T20I match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, February 2. After the match, the father-son duo headed to Cafe Madras, a popular restaurant in Mumbai, to relish some delicious South Indian delicacies. Now, the cafe owner has spilled the beans on what the father-son duo feasted on during their visit.

Devavrat Kamath, who was at the cash counter at his family-owned Cafe Madras near King's Circle garden, was told that superstar Amitabh and his actor-son Abhishek would be dropping in at the 84-year-old Udipi-style vegetarian restaurant. The Bachchans indulged in a delicious South Indian feast at Cafe Madras, sampling a variety of dishes, he told Free Press Journal.

Bachhan’s meal included an assortment of dosas, such as benne dosa, ragi dosa, rava dosa, and tuppa dosa. They also enjoyed dahi misal, idlis with a spicy kick of molagapodi (gunpowder) mixed with sesame oil, set dosas, and crispy medu wadas. They also sipped on steaming hot filter coffee, served traditionally in stainless steel dabaras and tumblers. They thoroughly enjoyed the various dishes, but the benne dosa, accompanied by sambar and coconut chutney, was a particular favourite. Further, Cafe Madras owner Kamath revealed Amitabh praised the food, saying it was "very light".

As Amitabh and Abhishek stepped out of the restaurant, fans cheered and clicked pictures with the Bachchans, who were surrounded by their security guards. Amitabh was spotted wearing a white hoodie, while Abhishek donned Team India's jersey. The celebration was a special moment for the Bachchans, who were seen enjoying quality time together.

In terms of work, Amitabh was last seen in Vettaiyan directed by T. J. Gnanavel. The film marks Big B's debut in Tamil cinema. The film also stars superstar Rajinikanth. Besides this, he appeared in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone.