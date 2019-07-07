WeSupportSandeepReddyVanga: Samantha Akkineni called out for double standards post her stand on 'Kabir Singh' director

Telugu director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who received blockbuster in his debut film Arjun Reddy, converted the movie for Hindi audiences. Titled Kabir Singh, the movie released in theatres and caused huge uproar, but not always for the right reasons.

Even though lead actor Shahid Kapoor's acting in Kabir Singh was much-appreciated, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga received a lot of backlash for certain scenes. One important scene, which has received a lot of criticism, is where Shahid ends up hitting his female co-star Kiara Advani.

Sandeep spoke in defence of the scene in an interview on Saturday, which also irked many people. While netizens, of course, were offended by his statements, Telugu's female superstar Samantha Akkineni also posted a message as her Instagram story. She wrote 'deeply disturbing'.

Twitter however was soon to point out that the actress is showing double standards. They asked her how is a slap scene from her movie Rangasthalam acceptable then? In the movie, Samantha's husband Ram Charan ends up slapping her in public.

A user went on to share:

#WeSupportSandeepReddyVanga I ve just asked you to justify this !! @Samanthaprabhu2 Blocking me insted !? pic.twitter.com/io8cmCQBIG — Jeevan Reddy (@reddy_jeev) July 7, 2019

Samantha Akkineni was thus called out for not speaking up then, and Twitter started trending #WeSupportSandeepReddyVanga, in support of the director, who revealed that he is scripting his next film. For the uninitiated, post Kabir Singh, Arjun Reddy is set to be remade in Tamil as Adithya Varma.