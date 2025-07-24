Were Ahaan Panday and Tara Sutaria dating? Viral photo of Saiyaara star on one knee sparks reactions online

As the picture surfaced online, the social media users claimed the photo might be of their teenage years when the two allegedly dated before their Bollywood debuts.

Ahaan Panday’s debut in Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara alongside Aneet Padda has gained widespread appreciation. While the film is continuing its dream run at the box office, the debutant is attracting undisputed attention from the audiences. Ever since Saiyaara’s release, there has been undeniable buzz about him, with fans unearthing old videos and pictures online. In the latest, Reddit user discovered an old pic of Ahaan with Student Of the Year star Tara Sutaria, sparking alleged dating history between the duo.



Did Ahaan Panday date Tara Sutaria? Netizens feel so

The old picture featuring Ahaan and Tara Sutaria shows the Saiyaara actor kneeling down on one knee as he holds her hand. As the picture surfaced online, the social media users claimed the photo might be of their teenage years when the two allegedly dated before their Bollywood debuts. Neither Ahaan nor Tara ever revealed or publicly confirmed their relationship; however, netizens have been making their own assumptions and theories about their alleged past affairs.

A user commented, “They did a photoshoot back in 2016 but I think they were all part of the same friends circle (Aryan Khan, Ahaan, Ananya and all) before she made her debut in BW.” “She was dating him. She confirmed so on her ask.fm at that time,” claimed a netizen. “Ahaan Pandey PR team is overenthusiastic so far they linked him with Suhana Tara Urvashi Manushi, etc, and trust me, none of them are true because he's a complete joker in real life,” wrote another user.



Ahaan and Tara Sutaria's rumoured partners

Meanwhile, Ahaan is currently rumoured to be dating social media influencer and actress Shruti Chauhan. Shruti celebrated his Bollywood debut with a photo post captioning, "To the boy who dreamed of this his entire life... I love you, I'm proud of you, I'm crying, I'm screaming... the world will finally know you and what you can do!" On the other hand, Tara Sutaria is rumoured to be dating Veer Pahariya. The two reportedly started dating just a couple of months ago.



