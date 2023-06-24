'Welcome home baby': Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni return home, pose with newborn daughter

Photo of Ram Charan Upasana, Kamineni Konnidela with newborn daughter

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela have returned home with their newborn daughter, and the 'mega princess' got a grand welcome at the home. Upasana was discharged from the hospital on Friday, June 23, and the couple greeted the fans and interacted with the media.

On Saturday, Upasana shared a photo of her, holding the little girl, with Ram sitting beside her. Sharing the photo, Upasana thanked her well-wishers for the blessings, and wrote, "Overwhelmed by the warm welcome for our little one. Thank you for all the love and blessings."

Here's the photo

As soon as Upasana shared the photo, several netizens congratulated the power couple, and blessed the newly member of their family. Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "Upsiiiiii congratulations, may she be blessed with all the joy, happiness and abundance in the world." Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Congratulations." Pony Prakash Raj wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to both you. Lots and lots of love and blessings to the little angels."

Power couple Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela have entered one of the most beautiful phases of their lives- parenthood. The two welcomed their first child, a baby girl today, June 20. Upasana Kamineni Konidela delivered the little bundle of joy in the Apollo Hospitals in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The duo have become parents after enjoying 11 years of marital bliss. Ever since the announcement of the little one's arrival, congratulatory messages have been pouring in for new parents RRR star Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela.

Now, talking about Ram Charan's work projects, he will lead director S Shankar's much-awaited political thriller, Game Changer. He will be seen romancing Bollywood beauty Kiara Advani in his next film. Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, S. J. Suryah, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar will also be seen in crucial roles in the venture.