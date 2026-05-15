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Welcome 3 teaser: 'Real idiots' Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal trapped in 'real danger', netizens react to their jungle adventure

The Welcome To The Jungle teaser is out, featuring Akshay Kumar and a star-studded cast in a chaotic jungle comedy packed with action and laughs. The film releases on June 26, 2026.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 15, 2026, 05:17 PM IST

Welcome 3 teaser: 'Real idiots' Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal trapped in 'real danger', netizens react to their jungle adventure
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The teaser of Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited comedy film Welcome To The Jungle is finally out, and it promises action, chaos and plenty of laughter. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is set to release in theatres on June 26, 2026.

Welcome to The Jungle teaser promises chaos:

The teaser kicks off with this tense moment near the LoC, tons of military presence just everywhere, kinda heavy and serious, before it suddenly switches into a jungle-based film shoot vibe, packed with comedy and this whole confusion energy. Paresh Rawal is shown directing the setup while the cast, in army uniforms and with guns in their hands, walks into the jungle, all unaware of the risk hanging around them, like it’s nothing.

Then, things start getting messy real fast. Suniel Shetty ends up accidentally injuring Akshay Kumar with a hammer during one scene, and after that, it just goes wild, as nobody can stop it. The teaser also shows Suniel falling from a height while chaos is happening, all around the group and everywhere. Even the tagline 'Real danger and real idiots' kinda nails the madness, because it sums up the chaos in the teaser so clean. But the biggest shock lands when the characters end up facing a giant gorilla in the jungle and after that, you get nonstop fun, filled with action bits and it turns into full-on mayhem.

Also read: Sonu Sood hits out at trolls over Alia Bhatt Cannes backlash: ‘Not every achievement needs validation'

Akshay Kumar takes a funny dig at himself:

One scene from the teaser has got fans talking a lot, more than the rest. There’s this moment where Akshay is like walking through the jungle with a gun, and then he just stops, suddenly, almost out of nowhere. Arshad Warsi asks him, 'kya signal hai aage?', and Akshay replies with this sort of joke 'I don’t want to do this film' or maybe something along those lines. 

Then Tusshar Kapoor comes in to remind him that he’s getting paid crores for the project, and Akshay instantly goes, 'Every time paisa comes in between.' Honestly, that line feels like a small self-reference, like the actor is winking at his own public image, you know, the kind that lands quick and makes people smile. The teaser ends with another comic beat where Suniel Shetty keeps shooting at Akshay and keeps asking 'Tu marta kyu nahi hai?' again and again, like it’s some serious question but also completely ridiculous. 

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