Entertainment

Weekend Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay's Bigil ranks in UK's top 10 opening films, beats Petta record

Thalapathy Vijay's Bigil has even beat Petta to become the highest-grossing Tamil film in UK in 2019

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 30, 2019, 05:05 PM IST

Thalapathy Vijay's film has been making a wave at the Box Office ever since it released. The film had gone on to become houseful even when Hindi movie releases Housefull 4, Saand Ki Aankh and Made In China failed to perform due to pre-Diwali festivities.

However, Vijay's Bigil has been appealing all across India. Not only that, but the movie is also working well overseas. Bigil has crossed Petta's record and become the highest-grossing Tamil movie of 2019 in the UK. It has also been ranked in the list of top 10 opening weekends.

Confirming the same, trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, "#Bigil made it to #UKTop10 for the Opening weekend... A rare for a Tamil movie..," adding, "#Bigil beats #Petta to take the No.1 spot for a Tamil movie in #UK for 2019... Currently, a heavily censored version (No fights) is playing... Another version with minimal cuts for a higher age group of #Bigil releases this Friday... Expect the gross to go up.."

Not only in the UK, but Bigil has also been making noise in Australia, Malaysia, and New Zealand. While it made it to the top 10 opening weekend even in Australia, the movie is at Malaysia's highest multiplex chain GSC. While the movie released in New Zealand on Tuesday, it still had a great start.

"#Bigil made into #AusTop10 for the Opening weekend... At a high No.6... Again, a rare for a Tamil movie..," wrote Bala, adding, "#Bigil at No.1 in #Malaysia 's #GSCMultiplex Chain #Kaithi at No.4 and #Housefull4 at No.10." He also mentioned, "Due to censor delay, #Bigil released in #NewZealand on Tuesday... It has collected NZ$10,000 from 6 locations... Good start.."

Bigil gained the seventh position for 14 Tamil films which earned one million dollar or more in North America. The movie simultaneously is also the top Tamil grosser in Kerala too. "#2019TopTamilGrossers (Jan to Oct) Tamil Nadu - #Viswasam Kerala - #Bigil Karnataka - #Petta AP/TG - #Kanchana3," mentioned Bala.

See all the tweets here:

Bigil starring Vijay in the lead role has reportedly crossed Rs. 200 crore mark gross. The movie sees Thalapathy in the role of Rayappan, Michael and Bigil. Out of the three, Rayappan's role stayed back with viewers in a way that they demanded a prequel of the film on the internet.

