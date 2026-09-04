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‘We will get back the lost glory’: Suvendu Adhikari pledges govt support for Bengali cinema

Suvendu Adhikari paid tribute to Uttam Kumar on his birth centenary and promised government support to the Bengali film industry while vowing to keep it free from political interference.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 04, 2026, 01:17 PM IST

‘We will get back the lost glory’: Suvendu Adhikari pledges govt support for Bengali cinema
Credit: Twitter
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West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has promised to support the Bengali film industry and help it regain its lost position in Indian cinema.

Adhikari made the remarks on Thursday while paying tribute to legendary Bengali actor Uttam Kumar on his birth centenary. He also assured members of the film fraternity that the state government would provide the necessary support and work towards addressing issues faced by the industry.

“The state government is with the film fraternity and whatever help is needed will be granted from the government’s end. If any bill is needed, we will amend it and pass in the Assembly. Earlier Bengali movies used to show path to others and now films of South India and Bollywood are discussed, we will have to get back the lost glory of the Bengali cinema,” said Adhikari.

Adhikari pays tribute to Uttam Kumar

Earlier in the day, Adhikari visited Tollygunge and paid floral tribute to Uttam Kumar’s statue. Veteran actors Ranjit Mullick, Prasenjit Chattopadhyay, Dev and Jeet also accompanied him.

Later in the evening, the Chief Minister joined actors on the streets to remember the iconic actor and also cut a cake as part of the birth centenary celebrations. Adhikari said Uttam Kumar’s legacy continues to bring people together and announced that the state government would organise screenings of some of his films.

“Today Uttam Kumar has brought everyone together. I don’t have to talk about Uttam Kumar’s legacy. The state government will showcase a few movies of Uttam Kumar at various theatres till July 6,” he further mentioned.

Uttam Kumar institution to come up in Kolkata

Adhikari also announced that an institution dedicated to Uttam Kumar will be established in Kolkata. According to the Chief Minister, the foundation stone for the institution will be laid on Friday morning.

The announcement comes as the state marks the birth centenary of one of Bengali cinema’s most celebrated stars.

Who was Uttam Kumar?

Uttam Kumar, born Arun Kumar Chatterjee on September 3, 1926, was one of the most influential actors in Bengali cinema. During his career, he worked in more than 200 films and became a defining figure of Bengali popular cinema. His work continues to be remembered decades after his death.

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