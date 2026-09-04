'We have limited knowledge’: Shweta Tripathi explains why actors shouldn’t be asked pointed political questions

Shweta Tripathi opened up about being careful with the media, dealing with comments taken out of context and the fearless quality she wants to carry from her Mirzapur character Golu into real life.

Shweta Tripathi is set to return to the big screen with Mirzapur: The Movie. Ahead of its theatrical release, the actor spoke to Hindustan Times about being constantly in the public eye and how she has learned to handle the way interviews and opinions can be presented.

Shweta believes that the rise of digital media and the constant flow of information have made it easier for individual comments to be taken out of context.

“While talking to the media, it is like aap bhai kya cheez bolte ho, uska kya nikal aa jaata hai (you say one thing and another is reported). We are living in a world of information overload, unending consumption, and constant entertainment. Toh kaunsi line kahan, kaunsa clip kahan lag gaya (which line or clip is taken out of context), that matters.”

The actor said she has become less concerned about how people perceive her over the years. However, she admitted that there is always a possibility of something being interpreted differently from what she originally intended.

“I was always fearless, but your remarks can be taken out of context. It may not be your intention, but it comes out in a different manner,” she said.

‘I couldn’t stay frightened’

Shweta recalled a recent podcast appearance where she discussed the topic of population and having children. She said her first reaction was very clear, but she also wondered whether people would understand what she actually meant.

“Recently, I had to be on a podcast that talks about population and having a child or not. And my first reaction is, ‘Of course, I am going to do it.’ And I'm like, ‘I don't know if people will understand what I am trying to say.’ But then, eventually, I decided to go ahead because I couldn’t stay frightened. Whoever wants to understand will, and whoever doesn’t will probably understand in 10 years' time, if not today. I am not going to not say my opinion for the fear of, ‘Is clip ka edit kya hoga?’”

For Shweta, staying silent simply because a statement could later be edited or misunderstood is not an option.

What Shweta wants to learn from Golu

Despite having spent years in the public eye, Shweta does not believe she has become completely media-trained. Instead, she says she wants to hold on to the honesty and confidence she sees in her Mirzapur character Golu.

“I want to be honest. That is one thing that I am taking from this, being respectfully honest. It’s almost like how Golu (her character in Mirzapur) is. Chahe woh jab Munna se baat karti hai, ya phir kahin woh school ke principal se baat karti hai (whether she is talking to Munna or the school principal), she is bold. That is something I want to take from Golu, and I write in my morning pages also,” she explained.

Golu’s ability to speak openly and confidently is something Shweta now wants to bring into her own life, while still remaining respectful.

Shweta on actors being asked political questions

The actor also questioned the growing practice of asking film stars pointed political questions, especially when their responses can quickly become headlines.

“We are actors, and we get that there is a kind of responsibility with what we say. But of course, we don't know what is happening in many rooms, in documents, and in official decisions. So with that limited knowledge, when we are asked something, and we say something incorrect, you criticise. Arre, aap acting aur humari life ko pucho na (Ask us about acting and our life),” asserts the actor.

She also called for greater acceptance of differing opinions. “Also, as a society, we need to start respecting each other's opinions.”

Shweta Tripathi returns with Mirzapur: The Movie

Shweta is now awaiting the theatrical release of Mirzapur: The Movie. Directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, the film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment.

The film explores the origin of the feud seen in the Mirzapur series. It stars Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu and Shweta Tripathi, while Jitendra Kumar takes over the role of Bablu Pandit, previously played by Vikrant Massey in the series.

Mirzapur: The Movie is scheduled to release theatrically in Hindi and Telugu on September 4.