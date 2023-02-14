'We don’t need inhumane people in this world': Ustad Amjad Ali Khan reacts to Russia-Ukraine war | Exclusive

Credit: Ustad Amjad Ali Khan-BTS/Instagram

Padma Vibhushan Ustad Amjad Ali Khan recently reacted to the Russia-Ukraine war and said that he feels sad when he ‘whatever happening’ there. He also mentioned that education cannot create compassion and kindness in a human being.

While speaking to DNA, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan said, “I strongly believe every school has creative students and they should identify the creative children and they must encourage the creativity whether it is dancing, singing or painting.”

He further mentioned, “so I think children should be kind and compassionate and I often say that education cannot create compassion and kindness in a human being, I am very sad to see whatever is happening in Ukraine and Russia. So every child should be patient and compassionate.”

He added, “we don’t need inhumane people in this world. Parents should give a lot of time to their children. So Abeer and Zohaan (his grandsons) participate in our conversations, so whenever we are home we give them time and as grandparents, me and my wife are always waiting to spend time with them.”

While talking about Abeer, Zohaan and ‘Three Generations, One Nation’ concert, Ustad Ali Khan said, “so we never stop our children because it’s all musical, Justin Bieber is also doing good, so they are busy and they also have this special love for wildlife. They are always looking forward to watching some tigers and other animals. So Aayan was teaching them and a few ragas they have learned, They have done 3-4 concerts and now we are looking forward to a concert in Mumbai because Mumbai has a very returning audience, I mean I performed in Mumbai and sometimes it was 5 in the morning and the audience was there so we have a very good appreciative audience in Mumbai. I mean right now, Abeer and Zohaan are just performing to take blessings, they are not superstars but they are involved to take blessings so that their musical journey is comfortable.”

For the unversed, Abeer and Zohaan will be performing at the concert titled ‘Three Generations, One Nation’ with Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Amaan and Ayaan at Mumbai’s Shanmukhananda Hall.

