'We all have our share of failed relationships': Tollywood couple Noel Sean and Ester Noronha are divorced

Noel Sean has announced his divorce with Tollywood actor Ester Noronha on his Instagram account. The singer wrote that after a "long hard silence" he officially announces his divorce with Ester, adding that they were waiting for the court's decision to make it public.

The singer sent his best wishes to Ester and requested everyone to be supportive and help them heal. An excerpt from his Instagram post read, "It will always be a beautiful phase of my life & I thank God for each & every day in it. I request everyone not to bother her or my family in anyways & I want to thank my family, friends & everyone who stood by me in my dark days.

But Yes God Is Good All The Time & I Believe This Is A Great New Beginning! God Bless!"

Check out his post here.

Similarly, Ester also took to her Instagram account and posted a picture of the couple with divorce inscribed on it. In her lengthy post, Ester wrote that they had several irreconcilable compatibility issues due to which they separated within a few days of marriage in 2019 and filed for mutual divorce in June of the same year.

"We all are human... have gone through and are going through various ups and downs in our lives... we all have our share of failed relationships and we know exactly how complicated and stressful it is to deal with...The last thing expected in such times is judgments, any kind of negativity, questions, or any more added discomfort."

Read her post here.

She said that this would be her final say in the matter. According to reports, Noel, who is most likely to be seen on Bigg Boss Telugu season 4, got hitched to Ester in 2019 in a traditional Christian wedding in Mangalore, Karnataka. The couple was engaged almost for a year before saying 'I do'.