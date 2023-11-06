Watch: When Pakistani actress Mahnoor said ‘Shah Rukh Khan ko acting nahi aati'

Headlines

Earthquake in Delhi NCR: Noida, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, more; cities where tremors were felt

This IIT grad has over 25 years of experience in geoscience, he leads Rs 33,753 crore govt company

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR again, people react

BREAKING: Earthquake hits New Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad

Salaar makers react to rumours of Prabhas-starrer being postponed, clear the air on box office clash with SRK’s Dunki

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This IIT grad has over 25 years of experience in geoscience, he leads Rs 33,753 crore govt company

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR again, people react

Salaar makers react to rumours of Prabhas-starrer being postponed, clear the air on box office clash with SRK’s Dunki

Least polluted countries in the world 

7 popular Indian mobile games

7 steps to reduce financial stress

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

‘Two souls, one destiny…’: Amala Paul, Jagat Desai can’t take their eyes off each other in romantic wedding pics

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Israel Hamas war: Israeli ground troops complete encirclement of Gaza city, set to enter in 48 hours

Israel-Hamas war: Israel says the Gaza strip has been 'cut into two' after 'significant strikes'!

‘Israel won’t agree to Gaza ceasefire unless...' PM Netanyahu's clear message to Hamas!

Salaar makers react to rumours of Prabhas-starrer being postponed, clear the air on box office clash with SRK’s Dunki

This actress' first film won 5 National Awards, recent release collected over Rs 500 crore, she is just...

'Hurt' Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on her obscene viral deepfake video: 'If this happened to me when...':

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Watch: When Pakistani actress Mahnoor said ‘Shah Rukh Khan ko acting nahi aati'

Pakistani actress Mahnoor Baloch said Shah Rukh Khan doesn't know how to act.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 03:31 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shah Rukh Khan, who has been ruling the entertainment industry ever since he made his acting debut, recently broke many box office records with his latest film Jawan. He is now waiting for his next release Dunki.

Meanwhile, in July this year, a Pakistani actor Mahnoor Baloch said ‘Shah Rukh Khan ko acting nahi aati’ in an interview. She SAID, “Shahrukh Khan has a very good personality, but if you see him according to the beauty parameters and what is considered handsome, he doesn’t come under that. It is just that his personality and aura is so strong that he looks good. He has that thing (aura), but there are many beautiful people, who don’t have any aura, so people do not even notice them.”

Watch:

She said, “It is my opinion about Shah Rukh Khan that he doesn’t know acting. He is a great businessman, he knows how to market himself. Maybe, his fans and people would disagree with me, and that’s okay. He has a good personality, he markets himself well. There are so many good actors, who are not as successful.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan began the promotions for Dunki, his third release this year, on his birthday this week as he unveiled Dunki Drop 1 on Thursday, November 2. The Rajkumar Hirani film will clash at the box office with Prashanth Neel-directed and Prabhas-starrer Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire on December 22.

Ahead of this biggest box office clash in the post-pandemic era, an old video of Shah Rukh saying that two big films should never clash with each other and how these clashes can be avoided easily is going viral on the internet. The clip dates back to 2016 when the Swades actor appeared on the Zee ETC Bollywood channel and was asked about Dilwale's clash with Bajirao Mastani in December 2015.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

ENG vs AUS, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for England vs Australia Match 36

WhatsApp 'glitch' lands app in soup over Palestinian stickers, issues apology

'Hadd hai cheapness ki': Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel brutally trolled for being seemingly intimate on Bigg Boss 17

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Congress releases seventh list of candidates for polls for November 25

ENG vs AUS ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Ahmedabad

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

‘Two souls, one destiny…’: Amala Paul, Jagat Desai can’t take their eyes off each other in romantic wedding pics

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE