Watch: When Pakistani actress Mahnoor said ‘Shah Rukh Khan ko acting nahi aati'

Pakistani actress Mahnoor Baloch said Shah Rukh Khan doesn't know how to act.

Shah Rukh Khan, who has been ruling the entertainment industry ever since he made his acting debut, recently broke many box office records with his latest film Jawan. He is now waiting for his next release Dunki.

Meanwhile, in July this year, a Pakistani actor Mahnoor Baloch said ‘Shah Rukh Khan ko acting nahi aati’ in an interview. She SAID, “Shahrukh Khan has a very good personality, but if you see him according to the beauty parameters and what is considered handsome, he doesn’t come under that. It is just that his personality and aura is so strong that he looks good. He has that thing (aura), but there are many beautiful people, who don’t have any aura, so people do not even notice them.”

Watch:

She said, “It is my opinion about Shah Rukh Khan that he doesn’t know acting. He is a great businessman, he knows how to market himself. Maybe, his fans and people would disagree with me, and that’s okay. He has a good personality, he markets himself well. There are so many good actors, who are not as successful.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan began the promotions for Dunki, his third release this year, on his birthday this week as he unveiled Dunki Drop 1 on Thursday, November 2. The Rajkumar Hirani film will clash at the box office with Prashanth Neel-directed and Prabhas-starrer Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire on December 22.

Ahead of this biggest box office clash in the post-pandemic era, an old video of Shah Rukh saying that two big films should never clash with each other and how these clashes can be avoided easily is going viral on the internet. The clip dates back to 2016 when the Swades actor appeared on the Zee ETC Bollywood channel and was asked about Dilwale's clash with Bajirao Mastani in December 2015.