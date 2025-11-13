FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Watch viral video: Vijay Deverakonda kisses Rashmika Mandanna at The Girlfriend success meet, she says 'I hope...'

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna haven't made their reationship public yet, but here's the moment capturing their love for each other. The couple are reportedly planning a grand yet intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on February 26, 2026.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 13, 2025, 01:07 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

It seems that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have finally made their relationship official as Vijay was seen kissing Rashmika's hand at the success meet of her latest film The Girlfriend. This split-second romantic moment has broken the internet with Vijay and Rashmika's fans sharing viral videos and reels across social media platforms.

During the success meet, Rashmika also thanked Vijay as she concluded her speech. She said, "And last, but not the least, Vijay. Viju, you have been a part of this film since the beginning and after its release, you are now part of its success too. You have been a part of this whole journey so personally and I don't know, I can just hope that everyone has a Vijay Deverakonda in their lives because that's a blessing."

Vijay and Rashmika have reportedly been dating each other since 2018 when they shared the screen space for each other for the first time in Geetha Govindam. Their relationship blossomed on the sets of their second film Dear Comrade in 2019. Since then, the actors haven't been paired opposite each other. 

As per reports, Vijay and Rashmika had a hush hush engagement ceremony on October 3 at Vijay's residence in Hyderabad with only family members and close friends in attendance. Even after their reported engagement, the couple has chosen to maintain a dignified silence about their realtionship. India Today has reported that the couple are planning a grand yet intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on February 26, 2026.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Talking about Rashmika's latest release, The Girlfriend is a romantic drama with a toxic relationship at its centre. It also features  Dheekshith Shetty and Anu Emmanuel in the leading roles. Mandanna is earning rave reviews for her remarkable performance in the Rahul Ravindran directorial, that hit theatres on November 7.

