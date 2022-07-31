Search icon
Vijay Deverakonda compliments rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna at event, video goes viral

The endearing complement Vijay Deverakonda gave to rumoured love interest Rashmika Mandanna is what got our attention.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 04:45 PM IST

Vijay Deverakonda compliments rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna at event, video goes viral
Photo credit: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

One of the most well-known actors in Telugu cinema is Vijay Deverakonda, a stranger to the film industry. In movies like Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade, and others, the actor has played the lead role. Vijay recently went to the "Sita Ramam Swaralu," a music event for the Sita Ramam movie, which stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna.

In a white shirt and black pants, the actor made a stunning entrance at the musical event. The host gave the budding celebrity a warm welcome before asking a few questions of her. The endearing complement Vijay Deverakonda gave to rumoured love interest Rashmika Mandanna is what got our attention.

He said,” You always look super pretty and beautiful.”

He sensed the crowd start to smile and giggle shortly after he gave this praise. When the audience began to laugh, the actor said, “Everyone is giggling as soon as I mentioned your name.” After this exchange, the two were unable to contain their blushes.
 

Ananya Panday implied, without formally confirming, that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were dating. "He is in rush...rush to meet Mika Singh," Ananya responded when Karan Johar asked her to confirm who Vijay was dating. You really think so," Vijay immediately retorted without being surprised.

In the Tollywood industry, one of the most well-known rumoured couples is Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. Their chemistry shot to fame when they starred in movies like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Despite their repeated denials that they were anything more than "just friends," their unwavering support, closeness, and casual interactions have fed the rumours of a relationship.

 

