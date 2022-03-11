WATCH: Rashmika Mandanna sets fitness goals with her intense workout

Rashmika Mandanna's performance in 'Pushpa' has taken the world by storm. The actress's rigorous schedule and a long list of jobs necessitate a good fitness regimen.

Rashmika is a fitness fanatic, and her training videos are frequently shared on social media. Now, a video of her conducting a high-intensity cardio workout has gone viral.

Take a look-

The ongoing trend of Thalapathy Vijay's 'Beast' has Rashmika Mandanna and Varun Dhawan dancing on the popular 'Arabic Kuthu.' Dhawan and Mandanna are working on something spectacular, but in the meanwhile, they decided to break the internet by recreating the viral song by Vijay and Pooja Hegde.

In a recent interview with India Today, Rashmika has spoken about love and shared her thoughts on marriage.

Talking about love, Rashmika told the outlet that for her love is when two people respect each other, give time to one another and with whom one feels secure. "It is difficult to describe love because it is all about feelings. Love works only when it's both ways, not just one," she was quoted telling India Today.

Sharing her thoughts on marriage and whether wedding is on the cards for her, Rashmika said that she doesn't know what to think about it since she's too young for it. "I haven't given it a thought. But, having said that, you should be with someone who makes you comfortable," she said.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Allu Arjun's blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise,' and she will make her Bollywood debut with Siddharth Malhotra in 'Mission Majnu.' She will also be seen opposite Amitabh Bachchan in 'Goodbye.'