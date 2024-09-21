Twitter
Abhishek Bachchan moving out of Jalsa amid divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Here's what we know

Meet man, IIT graduate who was hired at Rs 100 crore salary but was fired within a year, he is now...

Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh to take over as new Air Force chief; all you need to know

Vivek Oberoi opens up on his 2009 ‘plastic people in industry’ remark: 'Some people fear that...'

Watch viral video: Diljit Dosanjh's fan throws phone at him during Paris live concert, here's what happened next

Watch viral video: Diljit Dosanjh's fan throws phone at him during Paris live concert, here's what happened next

Singer Diljit Dosanjh added his musical magic to Paris for the very first time and delighted fans with heartwarming photos from the concert. However, a fan threw the phone at him during his performance.

Manisha Chauhan

Sep 21, 2024

Watch viral video: Diljit Dosanjh's fan throws phone at him during Paris live concert, here's what happened next
Image credit: Instagram
Diljit Dosanjh recently performed live at a concert in Paris on September 19. However, a fan threw a phone at him while he was performing live at the concert. The video of the same is doing rounds on the internet. 

In the video, after the fan throws a mobile at him, Diljit can be heard saying, "brother don't do this, don't ruin the moment. Keep your phone safe." Netizens are praising the singer for being so patient and handling the situation with grace.

Singer Diljit Dosanjh added his musical magic to Paris for the very first time and delighted fans with heartwarming photos from the concert. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Diljit shared series of pictures from his Paris concert. The photo album captures him performing in Paris by embracing his signature desi style.

In one of the pictures, he is seen standing with his little fan on stage. He also made a big promise to Punjabi music lovers. Along with the post, he wrote in Punjabi, "First Time Perform Kita Paris ch. Thank You Tusi Time Kadeya.. Baut Mazaa Aeya.. Milde An Next Time. Mai Tan Paris ch Panjabi Ganey Vajau." (Performed in Paris for the first time! Thank you for taking the time to come. I had a great time! Looking forward to seeing you next time. I'll be playing Punjabi songs in Paris) As soon as he shared the post, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Paris truly felt like home because of your performance @diljitdosanjh Loved every bit of it!!" Another user commented, " You rockkkk Diljit." Fans are excited for Diljit's India tour. Diljit is set to commence the Indian leg of his tour from this October. The tour will kick off at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 26 this year. Following Delhi, the tour will make its way to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati. Recently, Diljit announced the dates for the Indian leg of 'Dil-Luminati' Tour.

Diljit in a note shared by the team of Saregama said he is excited to bring his tour to India. "Bringing the Dil-Luminati Tour to India is a dream come true. After the incredible journey abroad, performing in my homeland feels like coming full circle. The love and energy I've felt from fans around the world have been extraordinary, but there's something uniquely special about performing here, where it all began. India, get ready, because Punjabi ghar aa gaye oye! We're going to make history together--I can promise you a night you'll never forget!,"

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Diljit recently announced his casting in 'Border 2', which also features Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. The sequel will reportedly be set against the backdrop of the Battle of Longewala, with filming expected to begin in November.

(With inputs from ANI)

