Vikrant Rona: Salman Khan presents film's Hindi version, says he is 'spell bound'

Kiccha Sudeep stated on Monday, May 16 that Salman Khan's SKF will present the Hindi version of Vikrant Rona. The visuals left Salman Khan speechless, and he acknowledged it in the caption.

He wrote, “I am still spell bound by the visuals brother @kichchasudeepa Happy to present the Hindi version of #VikrantRona - The biggest 3D experience in Indian cinema (sic).”

Kiccha Sudeep also shared a 3D version of his cooperation announcement with Salman Khan and stated, “#VikrantRna is proud to associate wth #SKF The biggest entertainer of India @BeingSalmanKhan will present @VikrantRona (Hindi) - the biggest 3D experience in Indian cinema. Proud to be associating with @SKFilmsOfficial #VikrantRonaJuly28 (sic).”

Vikrant Rona, directed by Anup Bhandari, is an adventure mystery thriller directed by Kichcha Sudeepa. Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok also play important roles in the film. Since the makers provided a sneak peek of the film last year, and it was released in 3D in theatres around the country, it has sparked a lot of interest and anticipation among the public, especially among Kichcha's followers, who are eager to watch the teaser and trailer.

The pan-world 3D film will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi, as well as Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, English, and other languages.

When it comes to Salman Khan, he will next be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. It is the third instalment in the Tiger franchise, and it is expected to star Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. Apart from that, Salman Khan is working on Sajid Nadiadwala's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

For the unversed, Kiccha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona releases on July 28.