Watch: Vijay Deverakonda runs away as fan tries to touch his feet, netizens say ‘chote bacche se kya darna’

Vijay Deverakonda's 'strange' reaction to a young fan trying to touch his feet goes viral.

Vijay Deverakonda who enjoys a massive fan following was recently seen giving a speech at his brother's movie, Baby's success meet where a fan jumped out of nowhere to touch his feet. The actor got trolled for his reaction.

On Wednesday, Viral Bhayani shared a video of Vijay Deverakonda delivering a speech at an event. A young boy came running towards him on the stage to touch his feet. However, Vijay Deverakonda was seen running back and looked scared. The actor was seen wearing a blue Kurta and white pajamas. The kid was stopped by his bodyguards, however, Vijay’s reaction left fans confused.

Netizens trolled the actor for running, getting scared of a kid who was trying to touch his feet. One of the comments read, “he is getting scared like he has seen an Anaconda.” Another wrote, “What is this behaviour Vijay? Strange!” Another comment read, “why get scared from a small kid.” Another wrote, “Vijay got frightened like an ant.” Another wrote, “fans would only give blessings, why to run away from them? Atleast appreciate them.” Another commented, “he is not a bomb..what is he so scared of?”

Vijay Deverakonda will be soon seen in the movie Kushi. The romantic drama helmed by Shiva Nirvana also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The movie is shot in various parts of Kashmir and Andhra Pradesh and revolved around the love story of an army officer and a Kashmiri girl from the mountains of Jammu and Kashmir.

Kushi marks the second collaboration of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu and its songs have already made fans fall in love with their chemistry. The movie is scheduled to hit in September this year in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Meanwhile, other than Kushi, Vijay Deverakonda also has Puri Jagannadh's Jana Gana Mana in the pipeline which is scheduled to release in theatres on August 3. The Telugu-language military action movie also stars Pooja Hegde.

