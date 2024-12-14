In the clip, Allu Arjun was seen busy over the phone as Vijay approached him to hug him after he was released from Chanchalguda Central Jail on Saturday.

Vijay Deverakonda on Saturday met Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun after the latter got back home after spending a night at Hyderabad jail. The two stars hugged each other as they got clicked at the Pushpa 2 actor’s residence in Jubilee Hills. Vijay was seen in an all-black outfit which he completed with a brown woollen cap. Allu, on the other hand, wore a white graphic T-shirt.

In the video shared by ANI, Allu Arjun was busy over the phone as Vijay approached him to hug him after he was released from Chanchalguda Central Jail on Saturday. The Telangana High Court granted the actor interim bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 in connection with the Sandhya theatre stampede that took place on December 4.

The actor was detained by the Hyderabad Police concerning a stampede that occurred during the premiere of his film, Pushpa 2. The stampede claimed the life of a woman and injured a child. Despite being granted interim bail by the court late last night, his release was only processed this morning. Reacting to the same, the actor’s lawyer said, “They received an order copy from the High Court but despite that, they didn't release the accused (Allu Arjun)...they will have to answer...this is illegal detention, we will take legal action.”

Director Sukumar, who helmed the highly anticipated film Pushpa 2: The Rule, was also spotted visiting the actor’s residence. Accompanied by producers Ravi and Naveen, Sukumar engaged in a cordial conversation with Arjun, who was seen smiling and laughing with the director. The warm encounter culminated in a heartfelt hug and a handshake, as seen in another video.

Upon returning home, Arjun expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his fans and well-wishers across the nation for their overwhelming love and support. He also reiterated his commitment to upholding the law, stating that he is a law-abiding citizen who deeply respects the legal system.