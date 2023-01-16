WATCH: Video of woman dancing to Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna's Ranjithame from Varisu goes viral

Woman in theatre dancing to Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna's Ranjithame/Twitter

Thalapathy Vijay's latest release Varisu, which released last week, has become a blockbuster hit. Varisu, which also has Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role, is directed by Vamshi Paidipally.

Varisu’s songs are grabbing attention of music lovers and its song Ranjithame has become quite popular. Now a video has gone viral in which an elderly woman can be seen dancing to the song while watching Varisu in the theatre.

In the video, it appears that the woman is watching Varisu in theatre and when Ranjithame played onscreen, she got up from her seat and started dancing to the hit number.

“No salsa no flamingo my brother do u know grandma kuthu. This grandma lit the fire on theatre for ranjithame song,” a Twitter user wrote while sharing the video.

“The Biggest Gift To Vijay. 6 to 60's Will Admire Him,” wrote another user.

Besides Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, Varisu also stars Prakash Raj, Sarathkumar, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam and Yogi Babu in important roles. S Thaman has composed by the music of the film.